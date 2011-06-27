Used 1995 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me
- $4,469
1995 Toyota Camry LE206,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
NO ACCIDENTS1995 Toyota Camry LELearn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Toyota Camry LE.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1SK12E4SU643752
Stock: 6616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500
1995 Toyota Camry LE200,307 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
1995 Toyota CAMRY.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Toyota Camry LE.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2SK12EXS0277865
Stock: B13889B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- $1,995
1996 Toyota Camry SE V6124,088 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
WAS $2,995, PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! SE trim. Alloy Wheels. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $2,995. This Camry is priced $700 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry SE V6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2BF12KXT0141277
Stock: T0141277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $1,990
1996 Toyota Camry LE185,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX.1996 Toyota Camry LE White 2.2L I4 16V FWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry LE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG12K5TU828093
Stock: TU828093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $1,995
1994 Toyota Camry DX216,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TS&S Ford - Madras / Oregon
1994 Toyota Camry DX Beige FWD 2.2L I4 16V 5-Speed Manual Features: AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel. Come to www.tsandsfordmadras.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 541-475-7204 for Help with any of our Departments!! See us on our Facebook page. Take the short drive to Madras and enjoy our low pressure small town environment. *See dealer for details. Not all customers qualify for all rebates see dealer for detailS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Toyota Camry DX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2SK11E8R0210970
Stock: 72150C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- $2,499
1994 Toyota Camry LE226,751 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hilbish Ford - Kannapolis / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1SK12E6RU410448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,749
1996 Toyota Camry undefined217,789 milesDelivery available*
Midway Dodge - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG12K3TU760568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,000
1996 Toyota Camry undefined207,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
1996 Toyota CAMRY.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2BG12K5T0418902
Stock: AP005C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $1,900
1994 Toyota Camry LE175,138 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Minot Toyota - Minot / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1SK12E8RU327670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,999
1996 Toyota Camry undefined152,367 milesDelivery available*
Roy Robinson Subaru - Marysville / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG12K6TU809648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
1997 Toyota Camry LE165,590 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! BLUE VELVET PEARL exterior and GRAPHITE interior, LE trim. REAR SPOILER, WOOD DASH, PREMIUM ETR AM/FM STEREO/CASSETTE. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: WOOD DASH *Burlwood w/gray interior, Rosewood w/oak/sage interior*, REAR SPOILER, PREMIUM ETR AM/FM STEREO/CASSETTE diversity reception, (6) speakers. Toyota LE with BLUE VELVET PEARL exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 133 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. OUR OFFERINGS: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry LE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2BG22K6V0013351
Stock: 7337D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $4,205
1993 Toyota Camry LE143,398 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Perrysburg Automall - Perrysburg / Ohio
Power windows.We are the only true Automall in Northwest Ohio, and we are excited to provide quality sales and service for our great customers for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Toyota Camry LE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT2SK12E9P0101655
Stock: VT224B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $2,980
1997 Toyota Camry XLE246,165 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
XLE trim, Cashmere Beige (Met) exterior and Sage interior. Aluminum Wheels. CLICK NOW!OUR OFFERINGSAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. EXPERTS REPORT4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Aluminum Wheels, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, Full Size Spare Tire, Cloth Seats Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry XLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K1VU065885
Stock: P49943B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $3,361
1993 Toyota Camry LE196,590 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana
1993 Toyota Camry LE 2.2L I4 16V Almond Beige Pearl Recent Arrival! Where else can you shop 7 brands in one location? We offer new Ford, New Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, New Chevrolet and New Buick. In addition to a great selection of used pre-owned inventory. Used vehicles as low as $2,000. Why Choose Us? You will receive FREE UNLIMITED CAR WASHES, good at ALL State of the Art Kelley Car Wash Locations, for as long as you own your vehicle! (**2 washes per week equates to an $832.00 value per year!**) Free Car Wash Locations include the 14/69 Auto Mall, Kelley Chevrolet, and Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick Ford! (Just south of Fort Wayne in Decatur, IN) Kelley Automotive Group is proud to Pre-Apply Forever New Paint Protection to ALL New & Pre-Owned vehicles. To receive the Forever New Limited Warranty, $399 will be added to the purchase price of your Pre-Owned Vehicle. (Kelley Price + $399 (to receive Limited Warranty)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Toyota Camry LE.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1SK12E1PU317012
Stock: X3U45342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $5,995
1997 Toyota Camry LE287,295 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Florence Toyota - Florence / South Carolina
**LEATHER SEATS**, **TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!!, Power steering, Power windows. At Florence Toyota come see how we are your "JUST BETTER" dealership. We offer the following benefits: Lifetime Power Train (Some exclusions apply), 1st Year Maintenance, $500 Additional Trade In Appraisal, 72 Hour Vehicle Exchange Program, Yearly Vehicle Appraisal & Safety Inspection, VIP Loyalty Program, Routine Express Service, Courtesy Service Shuttle, Express Buying Service. Also, as an added benefit we will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours!! Call today (866)830-0793or visit us at www.florencetoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K8VU141358
Stock: 20646B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $2,000
1997 Toyota Camry undefined279,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BF22K8VU007212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,436
1998 Toyota Camry LE248,248 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Sage Corwin Toyota of Bellevue is pleased to offer this 1998 Toyota Camry. FWD 4D Sedan LE www.corwintoyotaofbellevue.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving Bellevue, Omaha, Council Bluffs, La Vista, Papillion, Chalco, Lincoln, Nebraska City, Atlantic, Fremont, Blair, Des Moines, Kansas City, Nebraska.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K9WU260067
Stock: 3260067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $3,888
1998 Toyota Camry LE139,614 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Joseph Airport Toyota - Vandalia / Ohio
Black 1998 Toyota Camry LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L I4 16V Burlwood Wood Dash, Carpeted Floor Mats (4 Piece Set), Carpeted Trunk Mat, Elite Package, Gold Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota Camry LE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1BG22K4WU261532
Stock: I00862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No