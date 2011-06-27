Used 1995 Toyota Camry for Sale

  • $4,469

    1995 Toyota Camry LE

    206,957 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida

    NO ACCIDENTS1995 Toyota Camry LE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Toyota Camry LE.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1SK12E4SU643752
    Stock: 6616
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,500

    1995 Toyota Camry LE

    200,307 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah

    1995 Toyota CAMRY.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1995 Toyota Camry LE.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT2SK12EXS0277865
    Stock: B13889B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-07-2020

  • $1,995

    1996 Toyota Camry SE V6

    124,088 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii

    WAS $2,995, PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! SE trim. Alloy Wheels.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry SE V6.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT2BF12KXT0141277
    Stock: T0141277
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • $1,990

    1996 Toyota Camry LE

    185,056 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida

    Clean CARFAX.1996 Toyota Camry LE White 2.2L I4 16V FWD

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry LE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BG12K5TU828093
    Stock: TU828093
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $1,995

    1994 Toyota Camry DX

    216,400 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    TS&S Ford - Madras / Oregon

    1994 Toyota Camry DX Beige FWD 2.2L I4 16V 5-Speed Manual Features: AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Toyota Camry DX.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT2SK11E8R0210970
    Stock: 72150C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-19-2020

  • $2,499

    1994 Toyota Camry LE

    226,751 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hilbish Ford - Kannapolis / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Toyota Camry LE.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1SK12E6RU410448
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,749

    1996 Toyota Camry undefined

    217,789 miles
    Delivery available*

    Midway Dodge - Chicago / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BG12K3TU760568
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $2,000

    1996 Toyota Camry undefined

    207,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah

    1996 Toyota CAMRY.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT2BG12K5T0418902
    Stock: AP005C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $1,900

    1994 Toyota Camry LE

    175,138 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Minot Toyota - Minot / North Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Toyota Camry LE.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1SK12E8RU327670
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $3,999

    1996 Toyota Camry undefined

    152,367 miles
    Delivery available*

    Roy Robinson Subaru - Marysville / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Toyota Camry .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BG12K6TU809648
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    1997 Toyota Camry LE

    165,590 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington

    FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! BLUE VELVET PEARL exterior and GRAPHITE interior, LE trim. REAR SPOILER, WOOD DASH, PREMIUM ETR AM/FM STEREO/CASSETTE. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry LE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT2BG22K6V0013351
    Stock: 7337D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $4,205

    1993 Toyota Camry LE

    143,398 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Perrysburg Automall - Perrysburg / Ohio

    Power windows.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Toyota Camry LE.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JT2SK12E9P0101655
    Stock: VT224B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $2,980

    1997 Toyota Camry XLE

    246,165 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia

    XLE trim, Cashmere Beige (Met) exterior and Sage interior. Aluminum Wheels.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry XLE.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BG22K1VU065885
    Stock: P49943B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $3,361

    1993 Toyota Camry LE

    196,590 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana

    1993 Toyota Camry LE 2.2L I4 16V Almond Beige Pearl Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Toyota Camry LE.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1SK12E1PU317012
    Stock: X3U45342
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $5,995

    1997 Toyota Camry LE

    287,295 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Florence Toyota - Florence / South Carolina

    **LEATHER SEATS**, **TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!!, Power steering, Power windows.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry LE.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BG22K8VU141358
    Stock: 20646B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $2,000

    1997 Toyota Camry undefined

    279,947 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Toyota Camry .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BF22K8VU007212
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $3,436

    1998 Toyota Camry LE

    248,248 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Corwin Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska

    Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Sage Corwin Toyota of Bellevue is pleased to offer this 1998 Toyota Camry. FWD 4D Sedan LE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Toyota Camry LE.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BG22K9WU260067
    Stock: 3260067
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $3,888

    1998 Toyota Camry LE

    139,614 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Joseph Airport Toyota - Vandalia / Ohio

    Black 1998 Toyota Camry LE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L I4 16V Burlwood Wood Dash, Carpeted Floor Mats (4 Piece Set), Carpeted Trunk Mat, Elite Package, Gold Package.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Toyota Camry LE.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4T1BG22K4WU261532
    Stock: I00862A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,970 listings
