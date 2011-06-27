Estimated values
1990 Buick LeSabre Limited 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Buick LeSabre 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$780