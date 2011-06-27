Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,440
|$14,429
|$17,111
|Clean
|$11,043
|$13,916
|$16,485
|Average
|$10,250
|$12,891
|$15,233
|Rough
|$9,457
|$11,865
|$13,981
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,414
|$11,768
|$13,880
|Clean
|$9,087
|$11,349
|$13,372
|Average
|$8,435
|$10,513
|$12,356
|Rough
|$7,782
|$9,677
|$11,341
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,765
|$14,583
|$17,111
|Clean
|$11,357
|$14,064
|$16,485
|Average
|$10,541
|$13,028
|$15,233
|Rough
|$9,726
|$11,991
|$13,981
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,599
|$14,547
|$17,193
|Clean
|$11,197
|$14,030
|$16,564
|Average
|$10,393
|$12,996
|$15,306
|Rough
|$9,589
|$11,962
|$14,048
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,064
|$13,919
|$16,483
|Clean
|$10,681
|$13,425
|$15,880
|Average
|$9,914
|$12,435
|$14,674
|Rough
|$9,147
|$11,446
|$13,468
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,031
|$13,862
|$16,401
|Clean
|$10,649
|$13,369
|$15,801
|Average
|$9,884
|$12,384
|$14,601
|Rough
|$9,119
|$11,399
|$13,401
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,394
|$12,023
|$14,382
|Clean
|$9,069
|$11,596
|$13,856
|Average
|$8,417
|$10,741
|$12,803
|Rough
|$7,766
|$9,887
|$11,751
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,941
|$14,468
|$16,738
|Clean
|$11,528
|$13,954
|$16,126
|Average
|$10,700
|$12,926
|$14,901
|Rough
|$9,872
|$11,897
|$13,676
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,003
|$13,848
|$16,401
|Clean
|$10,621
|$13,356
|$15,801
|Average
|$9,859
|$12,372
|$14,601
|Rough
|$9,096
|$11,387
|$13,401
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior, 19in. wheels (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,064
|$13,919
|$16,483
|Clean
|$10,681
|$13,425
|$15,880
|Average
|$9,914
|$12,435
|$14,674
|Rough
|$9,147
|$11,446
|$13,468