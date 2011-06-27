Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,115
|$4,489
|$5,453
|Clean
|$2,988
|$4,304
|$5,204
|Average
|$2,734
|$3,935
|$4,704
|Rough
|$2,480
|$3,566
|$4,205
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,008
|$5,831
|$7,108
|Clean
|$3,845
|$5,591
|$6,783
|Average
|$3,519
|$5,112
|$6,132
|Rough
|$3,192
|$4,632
|$5,481
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Fleet 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 02/10 (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,916
|$5,204
|$6,122
|Clean
|$3,757
|$4,989
|$5,842
|Average
|$3,438
|$4,561
|$5,281
|Rough
|$3,119
|$4,133
|$4,721
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Town and Country LX Fleet 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 02/10 (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,986
|$4,260
|$5,155
|Clean
|$2,864
|$4,084
|$4,919
|Average
|$2,621
|$3,734
|$4,447
|Rough
|$2,378
|$3,384
|$3,975
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,238
|$4,588
|$5,539
|Clean
|$3,106
|$4,400
|$5,285
|Average
|$2,842
|$4,022
|$4,778
|Rough
|$2,578
|$3,645
|$4,271
Estimated values
2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,894
|$5,453
|$6,553
|Clean
|$3,736
|$5,229
|$6,253
|Average
|$3,419
|$4,781
|$5,653
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,332
|$5,053