Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,386
|$23,072
|$25,133
|Clean
|$21,007
|$22,660
|$24,681
|Average
|$20,248
|$21,835
|$23,776
|Rough
|$19,489
|$21,010
|$22,872
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,494
|$30,268
|$32,435
|Clean
|$27,989
|$29,727
|$31,852
|Average
|$26,978
|$28,645
|$30,684
|Rough
|$25,967
|$27,563
|$29,516
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,617
|$25,153
|$27,031
|Clean
|$23,198
|$24,704
|$26,545
|Average
|$22,360
|$23,804
|$25,572
|Rough
|$21,522
|$22,905
|$24,599
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,823
|$24,460
|$26,459
|Clean
|$22,419
|$24,023
|$25,983
|Average
|$21,609
|$23,148
|$25,031
|Rough
|$20,799
|$22,274
|$24,078
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,516
|$28,276
|$30,426
|Clean
|$26,045
|$27,770
|$29,878
|Average
|$25,105
|$26,760
|$28,783
|Rough
|$24,164
|$25,749
|$27,688
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,352
|$27,073
|$29,175
|Clean
|$24,903
|$26,589
|$28,649
|Average
|$24,003
|$25,621
|$27,599
|Rough
|$23,104
|$24,653
|$26,549
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,828
|$31,482
|$33,502
|Clean
|$29,299
|$30,919
|$32,899
|Average
|$28,241
|$29,794
|$31,693
|Rough
|$27,183
|$28,668
|$30,487
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,610
|$24,374
|$26,530
|Clean
|$22,209
|$23,938
|$26,053
|Average
|$21,407
|$23,067
|$25,098
|Rough
|$20,605
|$22,195
|$24,143