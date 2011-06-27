  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,386$23,072$25,133
Clean$21,007$22,660$24,681
Average$20,248$21,835$23,776
Rough$19,489$21,010$22,872
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,494$30,268$32,435
Clean$27,989$29,727$31,852
Average$26,978$28,645$30,684
Rough$25,967$27,563$29,516
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,617$25,153$27,031
Clean$23,198$24,704$26,545
Average$22,360$23,804$25,572
Rough$21,522$22,905$24,599
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,823$24,460$26,459
Clean$22,419$24,023$25,983
Average$21,609$23,148$25,031
Rough$20,799$22,274$24,078
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,516$28,276$30,426
Clean$26,045$27,770$29,878
Average$25,105$26,760$28,783
Rough$24,164$25,749$27,688
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,352$27,073$29,175
Clean$24,903$26,589$28,649
Average$24,003$25,621$27,599
Rough$23,104$24,653$26,549
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,828$31,482$33,502
Clean$29,299$30,919$32,899
Average$28,241$29,794$31,693
Rough$27,183$28,668$30,487
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,610$24,374$26,530
Clean$22,209$23,938$26,053
Average$21,407$23,067$25,098
Rough$20,605$22,195$24,143
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,770 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,770 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,770 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $24,164 to $30,426, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.