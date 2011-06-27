Estimated values
1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,934
|$3,299
|$3,983
|Clean
|$1,733
|$2,956
|$3,582
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,272
|$2,779
|Rough
|$929
|$1,588
|$1,976
Estimated values
1996 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,826
|$3,427
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,533
|$3,081
|Average
|$1,124
|$1,947
|$2,391
|Rough
|$785
|$1,360
|$1,700
Estimated values
1996 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,865
|$2,259
|Clean
|$968
|$1,672
|$2,032
|Average
|$743
|$1,285
|$1,576
|Rough
|$519
|$898
|$1,121
Estimated values
1996 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,534
|$2,663
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,387
|$2,905
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,834
|$2,254
|Rough
|$737
|$1,282
|$1,603
Estimated values
1996 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,542
|$2,309
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,069
|$2,417
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,590
|$1,875
|Rough
|$740
|$1,111
|$1,334