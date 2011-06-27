Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$3,608
|$4,515
|Clean
|$1,710
|$3,233
|$4,049
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,483
|$3,116
|Rough
|$909
|$1,734
|$2,184
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,436
|$1,606
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,287
|$1,441
|Average
|$767
|$988
|$1,109
|Rough
|$532
|$690
|$777
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,663
|$3,230
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,387
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,833
|$2,230
|Rough
|$762
|$1,280
|$1,563
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$3,268
|$3,966
|Clean
|$1,755
|$2,928
|$3,557
|Average
|$1,344
|$2,249
|$2,738
|Rough
|$933
|$1,570
|$1,919
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,013
|$3,397
|$4,136
|Clean
|$1,802
|$3,044
|$3,709
|Average
|$1,380
|$2,338
|$2,855
|Rough
|$958
|$1,632
|$2,001
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,630
|$2,689
|$3,255
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,410
|$2,919
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,851
|$2,247
|Rough
|$776
|$1,293
|$1,575
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,913
|$3,505
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,610
|$3,143
|Average
|$1,238
|$2,005
|$2,420
|Rough
|$859
|$1,400
|$1,696
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,334
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,249
|$2,092
|$2,543
|Average
|$957
|$1,607
|$1,957
|Rough
|$664
|$1,122
|$1,372
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,705
|$3,052
|$3,771
|Clean
|$1,526
|$2,735
|$3,382
|Average
|$1,169
|$2,101
|$2,603
|Rough
|$811
|$1,467
|$1,825
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,577
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,387
|$2,309
|$2,802
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,774
|$2,157
|Rough
|$737
|$1,238
|$1,512
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,920
|$3,035
|$3,629
|Clean
|$1,719
|$2,720
|$3,254
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,089
|$2,505
|Rough
|$914
|$1,459
|$1,756
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,733
|$2,867
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,569
|$3,114
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,974
|$2,397
|Rough
|$825
|$1,378
|$1,680
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$2,621
|$3,215
|Clean
|$1,352
|$2,349
|$2,883
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,804
|$2,219
|Rough
|$719
|$1,260
|$1,556
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,579
|$3,125
|Clean
|$1,393
|$2,311
|$2,802
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,775
|$2,157
|Rough
|$741
|$1,239
|$1,512