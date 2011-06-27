  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,910$3,608$4,515
Clean$1,710$3,233$4,049
Average$1,310$2,483$3,116
Rough$909$1,734$2,184
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,118$1,436$1,606
Clean$1,001$1,287$1,441
Average$767$988$1,109
Rough$532$690$777
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,663$3,230
Clean$1,433$2,387$2,897
Average$1,098$1,833$2,230
Rough$762$1,280$1,563
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,960$3,268$3,966
Clean$1,755$2,928$3,557
Average$1,344$2,249$2,738
Rough$933$1,570$1,919
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,013$3,397$4,136
Clean$1,802$3,044$3,709
Average$1,380$2,338$2,855
Rough$958$1,632$2,001
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,630$2,689$3,255
Clean$1,459$2,410$2,919
Average$1,117$1,851$2,247
Rough$776$1,293$1,575
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,805$2,913$3,505
Clean$1,616$2,610$3,143
Average$1,238$2,005$2,420
Rough$859$1,400$1,696
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,396$2,334$2,835
Clean$1,249$2,092$2,543
Average$957$1,607$1,957
Rough$664$1,122$1,372
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,705$3,052$3,771
Clean$1,526$2,735$3,382
Average$1,169$2,101$2,603
Rough$811$1,467$1,825
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,577$3,125
Clean$1,387$2,309$2,802
Average$1,062$1,774$2,157
Rough$737$1,238$1,512
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,920$3,035$3,629
Clean$1,719$2,720$3,254
Average$1,317$2,089$2,505
Rough$914$1,459$1,756
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,733$2,867$3,473
Clean$1,551$2,569$3,114
Average$1,188$1,974$2,397
Rough$825$1,378$1,680
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,510$2,621$3,215
Clean$1,352$2,349$2,883
Average$1,035$1,804$2,219
Rough$719$1,260$1,556
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Jetta 2.5 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,579$3,125
Clean$1,393$2,311$2,802
Average$1,067$1,775$2,157
Rough$741$1,239$1,512
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,352 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,349 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,352 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,349 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,352 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,349 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $719 to $3,215, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.