Estimated values
2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,001
|$3,250
|$3,934
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,872
|$3,476
|Average
|$1,289
|$2,114
|$2,558
|Rough
|$814
|$1,356
|$1,641
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,130
|$3,319
|$3,972
|Clean
|$1,877
|$2,932
|$3,509
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,158
|$2,583
|Rough
|$867
|$1,385
|$1,657
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,673
|$2,764
|$3,361
|Clean
|$1,475
|$2,442
|$2,969
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,798
|$2,185
|Rough
|$681
|$1,153
|$1,402
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,459
|$3,815
|$4,558
|Clean
|$2,168
|$3,370
|$4,027
|Average
|$1,584
|$2,481
|$2,964
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,592
|$1,902
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,587
|$3,139
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,286
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,683
|$2,041
|Rough
|$643
|$1,079
|$1,309
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,628
|$2,429
|$2,870
|Clean
|$1,435
|$2,146
|$2,536
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,579
|$1,866
|Rough
|$663
|$1,013
|$1,197