Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$2,078
|$2,561
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,848
|$2,276
|Average
|$795
|$1,387
|$1,706
|Rough
|$524
|$926
|$1,136
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,181
|$2,157
|$2,693
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,918
|$2,393
|Average
|$781
|$1,439
|$1,794
|Rough
|$515
|$961
|$1,195
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,641
|$2,623
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,456
|$2,332
|$2,813
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,751
|$2,109
|Rough
|$715
|$1,169
|$1,404
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$2,115
|$2,552
|Clean
|$1,179
|$1,881
|$2,268
|Average
|$879
|$1,412
|$1,700
|Rough
|$579
|$943
|$1,132
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,749
|$2,083
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,555
|$1,852
|Average
|$759
|$1,167
|$1,388
|Rough
|$500
|$779
|$924
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$2,028
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,803
|$2,165
|Average
|$854
|$1,353
|$1,623
|Rough
|$563
|$904
|$1,081
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,527
|$2,911
|$3,672
|Clean
|$1,355
|$2,589
|$3,263
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,943
|$2,446
|Rough
|$666
|$1,298
|$1,629
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,558
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,296
|$2,274
|$2,811
|Average
|$967
|$1,707
|$2,107
|Rough
|$637
|$1,140
|$1,403
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,186
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,227
|$1,943
|$2,338
|Average
|$915
|$1,459
|$1,752
|Rough
|$603
|$974
|$1,167
Estimated values
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,969
|$2,436
|Clean
|$994
|$1,751
|$2,165
|Average
|$741
|$1,314
|$1,623
|Rough
|$488
|$878
|$1,081