Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,210
|$40,411
|$41,877
|Clean
|$38,514
|$39,689
|$41,123
|Average
|$37,123
|$38,244
|$39,616
|Rough
|$35,732
|$36,799
|$38,108
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,279
|$33,538
|$35,073
|Clean
|$31,707
|$32,938
|$34,442
|Average
|$30,562
|$31,739
|$33,179
|Rough
|$29,417
|$30,540
|$31,917
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,820
|$37,882
|$39,178
|Clean
|$36,167
|$37,205
|$38,473
|Average
|$34,860
|$35,851
|$37,063
|Rough
|$33,554
|$34,496
|$35,653
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,220
|$43,231
|$44,464
|Clean
|$41,471
|$42,458
|$43,663
|Average
|$39,974
|$40,913
|$42,063
|Rough
|$38,476
|$39,367
|$40,462