Estimated values
1993 Toyota Tercel DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,253
|$1,616
|Clean
|$484
|$1,105
|$1,429
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$219
|$512
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Tercel DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,253
|$1,616
|Clean
|$484
|$1,105
|$1,429
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$219
|$512
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Tercel LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,253
|$1,616
|Clean
|$484
|$1,105
|$1,429
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$219
|$512
|$680
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Tercel 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,253
|$1,616
|Clean
|$484
|$1,105
|$1,429
|Average
|$352
|$809
|$1,055
|Rough
|$219
|$512
|$680