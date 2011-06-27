Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,721
|$6,072
|$7,187
|Clean
|$4,419
|$5,691
|$6,713
|Average
|$3,816
|$4,927
|$5,767
|Rough
|$3,213
|$4,164
|$4,821
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,390
|$16,756
|$19,551
|Clean
|$12,534
|$15,703
|$18,264
|Average
|$10,824
|$13,597
|$15,690
|Rough
|$9,114
|$11,491
|$13,117
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,883
|$6,759
|$8,279
|Clean
|$4,572
|$6,334
|$7,734
|Average
|$3,948
|$5,485
|$6,644
|Rough
|$3,324
|$4,635
|$5,554
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,225
|$7,070
|$8,571
|Clean
|$4,892
|$6,626
|$8,007
|Average
|$4,224
|$5,737
|$6,879
|Rough
|$3,557
|$4,849
|$5,750
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,947
|$7,904
|$9,503
|Clean
|$5,567
|$7,407
|$8,877
|Average
|$4,807
|$6,414
|$7,626
|Rough
|$4,048
|$5,421
|$6,375
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,352
|$8,422
|$10,115
|Clean
|$5,946
|$7,893
|$9,450
|Average
|$5,135
|$6,834
|$8,118
|Rough
|$4,323
|$5,776
|$6,786
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,263
|$13,286
|$15,770
|Clean
|$9,608
|$12,451
|$14,732
|Average
|$8,297
|$10,782
|$12,656
|Rough
|$6,986
|$9,112
|$10,580
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,990
|$7,000
|$8,628
|Clean
|$4,671
|$6,560
|$8,060
|Average
|$4,034
|$5,681
|$6,924
|Rough
|$3,396
|$4,801
|$5,788
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,575
|$7,598
|$9,243
|Clean
|$5,219
|$7,120
|$8,635
|Average
|$4,507
|$6,165
|$7,418
|Rough
|$3,795
|$5,211
|$6,201
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,518
|$9,163
|$11,303
|Clean
|$6,101
|$8,587
|$10,559
|Average
|$5,269
|$7,435
|$9,071
|Rough
|$4,436
|$6,284
|$7,583
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,324
|$7,322
|$8,943
|Clean
|$4,984
|$6,862
|$8,355
|Average
|$4,304
|$5,942
|$7,177
|Rough
|$3,624
|$5,021
|$6,000
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,227
|$7,219
|$8,836
|Clean
|$4,893
|$6,766
|$8,254
|Average
|$4,225
|$5,858
|$7,091
|Rough
|$3,558
|$4,951
|$5,928
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,262
|$7,223
|$8,816
|Clean
|$4,926
|$6,769
|$8,236
|Average
|$4,254
|$5,861
|$7,075
|Rough
|$3,582
|$4,953
|$5,915
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,557
|$14,594
|$17,109
|Clean
|$10,819
|$13,677
|$15,983
|Average
|$9,343
|$11,843
|$13,730
|Rough
|$7,867
|$10,009
|$11,478
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,906
|$8,377
|$10,374
|Clean
|$5,529
|$7,851
|$9,691
|Average
|$4,774
|$6,798
|$8,325
|Rough
|$4,020
|$5,745
|$6,960
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,724
|$19,809
|$23,193
|Clean
|$14,720
|$18,564
|$21,666
|Average
|$12,711
|$16,075
|$18,613
|Rough
|$10,703
|$13,585
|$15,560
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,480
|$7,471
|$9,089
|Clean
|$5,130
|$7,002
|$8,491
|Average
|$4,430
|$6,063
|$7,295
|Rough
|$3,730
|$5,124
|$6,098
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,058
|$8,014
|$9,614
|Clean
|$5,672
|$7,510
|$8,981
|Average
|$4,898
|$6,503
|$7,716
|Rough
|$4,124
|$5,496
|$6,450
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,379
|$6,910
|$8,171
|Clean
|$5,036
|$6,476
|$7,633
|Average
|$4,349
|$5,607
|$6,558
|Rough
|$3,662
|$4,739
|$5,482
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,657
|$13,458
|$15,777
|Clean
|$9,977
|$12,612
|$14,738
|Average
|$8,616
|$10,921
|$12,661
|Rough
|$7,254
|$9,229
|$10,584
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,057
|$6,984
|$8,549
|Clean
|$4,734
|$6,546
|$7,986
|Average
|$4,088
|$5,668
|$6,861
|Rough
|$3,442
|$4,790
|$5,735
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,496
|$7,502
|$9,132
|Clean
|$5,145
|$7,030
|$8,531
|Average
|$4,443
|$6,088
|$7,329
|Rough
|$3,741
|$5,145
|$6,127
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,951
|$14,101
|$16,692
|Clean
|$10,252
|$13,215
|$15,593
|Average
|$8,853
|$11,442
|$13,396
|Rough
|$7,455
|$9,670
|$11,198
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,966
|$6,863
|$8,403
|Clean
|$4,649
|$6,432
|$7,850
|Average
|$4,015
|$5,569
|$6,744
|Rough
|$3,381
|$4,707
|$5,637
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,965
|$6,610
|$7,953
|Clean
|$4,648
|$6,194
|$7,430
|Average
|$4,014
|$5,364
|$6,383
|Rough
|$3,379
|$4,533
|$5,336
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,159
|$6,990
|$8,479
|Clean
|$4,830
|$6,550
|$7,921
|Average
|$4,171
|$5,672
|$6,805
|Rough
|$3,512
|$4,793
|$5,689
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,758
|$7,722
|$9,324
|Clean
|$5,390
|$7,237
|$8,710
|Average
|$4,655
|$6,266
|$7,483
|Rough
|$3,920
|$5,296
|$6,255
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,801
|$13,985
|$16,602
|Clean
|$10,111
|$13,106
|$15,510
|Average
|$8,732
|$11,348
|$13,324
|Rough
|$7,352
|$9,591
|$11,138
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,371
|$7,297
|$8,863
|Clean
|$5,028
|$6,838
|$8,280
|Average
|$4,342
|$5,921
|$7,113
|Rough
|$3,656
|$5,004
|$5,946
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,834
|$7,918
|$9,614
|Clean
|$5,461
|$7,420
|$8,981
|Average
|$4,716
|$6,425
|$7,716
|Rough
|$3,971
|$5,430
|$6,450
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,272
|$14,429
|$17,032
|Clean
|$10,552
|$13,522
|$15,911
|Average
|$9,112
|$11,709
|$13,669
|Rough
|$7,673
|$9,895
|$11,426
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,028
|$8,148
|$9,875
|Clean
|$5,643
|$7,636
|$9,225
|Average
|$4,873
|$6,612
|$7,925
|Rough
|$4,103
|$5,588
|$6,625
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,909
|$16,257
|$19,030
|Clean
|$12,085
|$15,235
|$17,778
|Average
|$10,436
|$13,192
|$15,272
|Rough
|$8,787
|$11,149
|$12,767
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,575
|$7,598
|$9,243
|Clean
|$5,219
|$7,120
|$8,635
|Average
|$4,507
|$6,165
|$7,418
|Rough
|$3,795
|$5,211
|$6,201
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,246
|$7,191
|$8,771
|Clean
|$4,911
|$6,739
|$8,193
|Average
|$4,241
|$5,836
|$7,039
|Rough
|$3,571
|$4,932
|$5,884