  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2012 Subaru Impreza
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Subaru Impreza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,721$6,072$7,187
Clean$4,419$5,691$6,713
Average$3,816$4,927$5,767
Rough$3,213$4,164$4,821
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,390$16,756$19,551
Clean$12,534$15,703$18,264
Average$10,824$13,597$15,690
Rough$9,114$11,491$13,117
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,883$6,759$8,279
Clean$4,572$6,334$7,734
Average$3,948$5,485$6,644
Rough$3,324$4,635$5,554
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,225$7,070$8,571
Clean$4,892$6,626$8,007
Average$4,224$5,737$6,879
Rough$3,557$4,849$5,750
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,947$7,904$9,503
Clean$5,567$7,407$8,877
Average$4,807$6,414$7,626
Rough$4,048$5,421$6,375
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,352$8,422$10,115
Clean$5,946$7,893$9,450
Average$5,135$6,834$8,118
Rough$4,323$5,776$6,786
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,263$13,286$15,770
Clean$9,608$12,451$14,732
Average$8,297$10,782$12,656
Rough$6,986$9,112$10,580
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,990$7,000$8,628
Clean$4,671$6,560$8,060
Average$4,034$5,681$6,924
Rough$3,396$4,801$5,788
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,575$7,598$9,243
Clean$5,219$7,120$8,635
Average$4,507$6,165$7,418
Rough$3,795$5,211$6,201
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,518$9,163$11,303
Clean$6,101$8,587$10,559
Average$5,269$7,435$9,071
Rough$4,436$6,284$7,583
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,324$7,322$8,943
Clean$4,984$6,862$8,355
Average$4,304$5,942$7,177
Rough$3,624$5,021$6,000
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,227$7,219$8,836
Clean$4,893$6,766$8,254
Average$4,225$5,858$7,091
Rough$3,558$4,951$5,928
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,262$7,223$8,816
Clean$4,926$6,769$8,236
Average$4,254$5,861$7,075
Rough$3,582$4,953$5,915
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,557$14,594$17,109
Clean$10,819$13,677$15,983
Average$9,343$11,843$13,730
Rough$7,867$10,009$11,478
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,906$8,377$10,374
Clean$5,529$7,851$9,691
Average$4,774$6,798$8,325
Rough$4,020$5,745$6,960
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,724$19,809$23,193
Clean$14,720$18,564$21,666
Average$12,711$16,075$18,613
Rough$10,703$13,585$15,560
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,480$7,471$9,089
Clean$5,130$7,002$8,491
Average$4,430$6,063$7,295
Rough$3,730$5,124$6,098
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,058$8,014$9,614
Clean$5,672$7,510$8,981
Average$4,898$6,503$7,716
Rough$4,124$5,496$6,450
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,379$6,910$8,171
Clean$5,036$6,476$7,633
Average$4,349$5,607$6,558
Rough$3,662$4,739$5,482
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,657$13,458$15,777
Clean$9,977$12,612$14,738
Average$8,616$10,921$12,661
Rough$7,254$9,229$10,584
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,057$6,984$8,549
Clean$4,734$6,546$7,986
Average$4,088$5,668$6,861
Rough$3,442$4,790$5,735
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,496$7,502$9,132
Clean$5,145$7,030$8,531
Average$4,443$6,088$7,329
Rough$3,741$5,145$6,127
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,951$14,101$16,692
Clean$10,252$13,215$15,593
Average$8,853$11,442$13,396
Rough$7,455$9,670$11,198
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,966$6,863$8,403
Clean$4,649$6,432$7,850
Average$4,015$5,569$6,744
Rough$3,381$4,707$5,637
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,965$6,610$7,953
Clean$4,648$6,194$7,430
Average$4,014$5,364$6,383
Rough$3,379$4,533$5,336
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,159$6,990$8,479
Clean$4,830$6,550$7,921
Average$4,171$5,672$6,805
Rough$3,512$4,793$5,689
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,758$7,722$9,324
Clean$5,390$7,237$8,710
Average$4,655$6,266$7,483
Rough$3,920$5,296$6,255
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,801$13,985$16,602
Clean$10,111$13,106$15,510
Average$8,732$11,348$13,324
Rough$7,352$9,591$11,138
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,371$7,297$8,863
Clean$5,028$6,838$8,280
Average$4,342$5,921$7,113
Rough$3,656$5,004$5,946
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,834$7,918$9,614
Clean$5,461$7,420$8,981
Average$4,716$6,425$7,716
Rough$3,971$5,430$6,450
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,272$14,429$17,032
Clean$10,552$13,522$15,911
Average$9,112$11,709$13,669
Rough$7,673$9,895$11,426
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,028$8,148$9,875
Clean$5,643$7,636$9,225
Average$4,873$6,612$7,925
Rough$4,103$5,588$6,625
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,909$16,257$19,030
Clean$12,085$15,235$17,778
Average$10,436$13,192$15,272
Rough$8,787$11,149$12,767
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,575$7,598$9,243
Clean$5,219$7,120$8,635
Average$4,507$6,165$7,418
Rough$3,795$5,211$6,201
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you
Estimated values
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,246$7,191$8,771
Clean$4,911$6,739$8,193
Average$4,241$5,836$7,039
Rough$3,571$4,932$5,884
Sell my 2012 Subaru Impreza with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,432 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Impreza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,432 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Subaru Impreza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,432 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Subaru Impreza ranges from $3,381 to $8,403, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.