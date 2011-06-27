  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,516$4,915$5,683
Clean$3,183$4,455$5,151
Average$2,516$3,536$4,086
Rough$1,848$2,617$3,022
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,727$3,903$4,548
Clean$2,468$3,538$4,122
Average$1,951$2,808$3,270
Rough$1,433$2,078$2,418
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i Basic 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,410$3,457$4,032
Clean$2,182$3,134$3,655
Average$1,724$2,488$2,899
Rough$1,267$1,841$2,144
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,008$6,246$7,469
Clean$3,628$5,662$6,769
Average$2,867$4,494$5,370
Rough$2,107$3,326$3,972
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,960$2,324$2,529
Clean$1,774$2,107$2,292
Average$1,402$1,672$1,818
Rough$1,030$1,238$1,345
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,571$5,142$6,003
Clean$3,232$4,661$5,441
Average$2,554$3,700$4,316
Rough$1,877$2,738$3,192
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,997$4,242$4,927
Clean$2,712$3,846$4,466
Average$2,144$3,052$3,543
Rough$1,575$2,259$2,620
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,536$3,490$4,016
Clean$2,295$3,164$3,640
Average$1,814$2,511$2,888
Rough$1,333$1,859$2,136
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD w/Navi (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,644$5,075$5,861
Clean$3,298$4,601$5,312
Average$2,607$3,652$4,214
Rough$1,915$2,703$3,117
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Navi (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,718$5,168$5,964
Clean$3,365$4,685$5,406
Average$2,660$3,718$4,289
Rough$1,954$2,752$3,172
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,894$4,565$5,478
Clean$2,620$4,139$4,965
Average$2,070$3,285$3,939
Rough$1,521$2,431$2,913
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i Ltd L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,710$1,824$1,892
Clean$1,548$1,653$1,715
Average$1,223$1,312$1,361
Rough$899$971$1,006
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i Basic 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,406$3,433$3,998
Clean$2,177$3,112$3,623
Average$1,721$2,470$2,875
Rough$1,265$1,828$2,126
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,593$4,932$5,669
Clean$3,252$4,471$5,138
Average$2,571$3,549$4,076
Rough$1,889$2,627$3,015
Estimated values
2007 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,308$4,869$5,724
Clean$2,994$4,414$5,188
Average$2,366$3,503$4,116
Rough$1,739$2,593$3,044
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,134 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Subaru Outback ranges from $1,267 to $4,032, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.