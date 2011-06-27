Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,899
|$7,587
|$8,989
|Clean
|$4,406
|$6,821
|$8,091
|Average
|$3,418
|$5,288
|$6,296
|Rough
|$2,431
|$3,756
|$4,500
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,500
|$6,674
|$7,807
|Clean
|$4,046
|$6,000
|$7,027
|Average
|$3,140
|$4,652
|$5,468
|Rough
|$2,233
|$3,304
|$3,909
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,833
|$4,231
|$4,960
|Clean
|$2,548
|$3,804
|$4,464
|Average
|$1,977
|$2,949
|$3,474
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,095
|$2,483
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,752
|$5,430
|$6,301
|Clean
|$3,374
|$4,881
|$5,672
|Average
|$2,618
|$3,785
|$4,413
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,688
|$3,155
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,893
|$5,533
|$6,385
|Clean
|$3,501
|$4,974
|$5,747
|Average
|$2,716
|$3,857
|$4,472
|Rough
|$1,932
|$2,739
|$3,197
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,138
|$6,756
|$8,125
|Clean
|$3,721
|$6,074
|$7,314
|Average
|$2,887
|$4,709
|$5,691
|Rough
|$2,053
|$3,345
|$4,068
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,951
|$9,056
|$10,674
|Clean
|$5,351
|$8,141
|$9,608
|Average
|$4,152
|$6,312
|$7,476
|Rough
|$2,953
|$4,483
|$5,344
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,370
|$7,739
|$8,969
|Clean
|$4,829
|$6,957
|$8,073
|Average
|$3,747
|$5,394
|$6,282
|Rough
|$2,664
|$3,831
|$4,490
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,064
|$5,928
|$6,897
|Clean
|$3,654
|$5,329
|$6,209
|Average
|$2,835
|$4,132
|$4,831
|Rough
|$2,016
|$2,935
|$3,453
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,610
|$3,579
|$4,080
|Clean
|$2,347
|$3,217
|$3,672
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,495
|$2,858
|Rough
|$1,295
|$1,772
|$2,043
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,991
|$6,862
|$7,830
|Clean
|$4,488
|$6,169
|$7,048
|Average
|$3,482
|$4,783
|$5,484
|Rough
|$2,476
|$3,397
|$3,920
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,495
|$6,444
|$7,457
|Clean
|$4,042
|$5,793
|$6,712
|Average
|$3,136
|$4,492
|$5,223
|Rough
|$2,230
|$3,190
|$3,734
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,825
|$7,070
|$8,239
|Clean
|$4,339
|$6,356
|$7,416
|Average
|$3,366
|$4,928
|$5,771
|Rough
|$2,394
|$3,500
|$4,125
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,073
|$6,086
|$7,135
|Clean
|$3,663
|$5,471
|$6,422
|Average
|$2,842
|$4,242
|$4,997
|Rough
|$2,021
|$3,013
|$3,572
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,708
|$5,214
|$5,995
|Clean
|$3,334
|$4,687
|$5,396
|Average
|$2,587
|$3,634
|$4,199
|Rough
|$1,840
|$2,581
|$3,002