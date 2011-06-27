  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Tundra
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,899$7,587$8,989
Clean$4,406$6,821$8,091
Average$3,418$5,288$6,296
Rough$2,431$3,756$4,500
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,500$6,674$7,807
Clean$4,046$6,000$7,027
Average$3,140$4,652$5,468
Rough$2,233$3,304$3,909
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,833$4,231$4,960
Clean$2,548$3,804$4,464
Average$1,977$2,949$3,474
Rough$1,406$2,095$2,483
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,752$5,430$6,301
Clean$3,374$4,881$5,672
Average$2,618$3,785$4,413
Rough$1,862$2,688$3,155
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,893$5,533$6,385
Clean$3,501$4,974$5,747
Average$2,716$3,857$4,472
Rough$1,932$2,739$3,197
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,138$6,756$8,125
Clean$3,721$6,074$7,314
Average$2,887$4,709$5,691
Rough$2,053$3,345$4,068
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,951$9,056$10,674
Clean$5,351$8,141$9,608
Average$4,152$6,312$7,476
Rough$2,953$4,483$5,344
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,370$7,739$8,969
Clean$4,829$6,957$8,073
Average$3,747$5,394$6,282
Rough$2,664$3,831$4,490
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,064$5,928$6,897
Clean$3,654$5,329$6,209
Average$2,835$4,132$4,831
Rough$2,016$2,935$3,453
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,610$3,579$4,080
Clean$2,347$3,217$3,672
Average$1,821$2,495$2,858
Rough$1,295$1,772$2,043
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,991$6,862$7,830
Clean$4,488$6,169$7,048
Average$3,482$4,783$5,484
Rough$2,476$3,397$3,920
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,495$6,444$7,457
Clean$4,042$5,793$6,712
Average$3,136$4,492$5,223
Rough$2,230$3,190$3,734
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,825$7,070$8,239
Clean$4,339$6,356$7,416
Average$3,366$4,928$5,771
Rough$2,394$3,500$4,125
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,073$6,086$7,135
Clean$3,663$5,471$6,422
Average$2,842$4,242$4,997
Rough$2,021$3,013$3,572
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,708$5,214$5,995
Clean$3,334$4,687$5,396
Average$2,587$3,634$4,199
Rough$1,840$2,581$3,002
Sell my 2003 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,217 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,217 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,217 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Toyota Tundra ranges from $1,295 to $4,080, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.