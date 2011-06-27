Estimated values
2019 Toyota Avalon XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,943
|$30,652
|$31,677
|Clean
|$29,495
|$30,208
|$31,185
|Average
|$28,599
|$29,320
|$30,202
|Rough
|$27,703
|$28,432
|$29,218
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Avalon XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,006
|$28,768
|$29,849
|Clean
|$27,587
|$28,351
|$29,386
|Average
|$26,749
|$27,518
|$28,459
|Rough
|$25,911
|$26,685
|$27,533
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Avalon Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,111
|$33,757
|$34,722
|Clean
|$32,616
|$33,268
|$34,183
|Average
|$31,625
|$32,290
|$33,105
|Rough
|$30,634
|$31,313
|$32,027
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,194
|$32,838
|$33,796
|Clean
|$31,712
|$32,362
|$33,271
|Average
|$30,748
|$31,411
|$32,222
|Rough
|$29,785
|$30,460
|$31,172