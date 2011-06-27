  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru WRX
  4. Used 2018 Subaru WRX
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Subaru WRX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,475$30,392$32,580
Clean$27,905$29,769$31,889
Average$26,766$28,524$30,506
Rough$25,627$27,279$29,124
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,439$32,266$34,354
Clean$29,830$31,605$33,625
Average$28,612$30,283$32,167
Rough$27,394$28,961$30,710
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,288$26,162$28,301
Clean$23,802$25,626$27,701
Average$22,831$24,554$26,500
Rough$21,859$23,482$25,299
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,117$24,679$27,595
Clean$21,675$24,174$27,009
Average$20,790$23,163$25,838
Rough$19,905$22,151$24,668
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,858$23,751$25,909
Clean$21,421$23,264$25,359
Average$20,547$22,291$24,260
Rough$19,672$21,318$23,161
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,719$22,588$24,717
Clean$20,304$22,125$24,192
Average$19,475$21,199$23,144
Rough$18,646$20,274$22,095
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,201$32,090$34,250
Clean$29,597$31,433$33,523
Average$28,389$30,118$32,070
Rough$27,180$28,803$30,617
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,714$24,619$26,790
Clean$22,260$24,115$26,222
Average$21,351$23,106$25,085
Rough$20,442$22,097$23,949
Sell my 2018 Subaru WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru WRX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Subaru WRX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,125 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru WRX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,125 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Subaru WRX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,125 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Subaru WRX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Subaru WRX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Subaru WRX ranges from $18,646 to $24,717, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Subaru WRX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.