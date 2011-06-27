Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,475
|$30,392
|$32,580
|Clean
|$27,905
|$29,769
|$31,889
|Average
|$26,766
|$28,524
|$30,506
|Rough
|$25,627
|$27,279
|$29,124
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,439
|$32,266
|$34,354
|Clean
|$29,830
|$31,605
|$33,625
|Average
|$28,612
|$30,283
|$32,167
|Rough
|$27,394
|$28,961
|$30,710
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,288
|$26,162
|$28,301
|Clean
|$23,802
|$25,626
|$27,701
|Average
|$22,831
|$24,554
|$26,500
|Rough
|$21,859
|$23,482
|$25,299
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,117
|$24,679
|$27,595
|Clean
|$21,675
|$24,174
|$27,009
|Average
|$20,790
|$23,163
|$25,838
|Rough
|$19,905
|$22,151
|$24,668
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,858
|$23,751
|$25,909
|Clean
|$21,421
|$23,264
|$25,359
|Average
|$20,547
|$22,291
|$24,260
|Rough
|$19,672
|$21,318
|$23,161
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,719
|$22,588
|$24,717
|Clean
|$20,304
|$22,125
|$24,192
|Average
|$19,475
|$21,199
|$23,144
|Rough
|$18,646
|$20,274
|$22,095
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,201
|$32,090
|$34,250
|Clean
|$29,597
|$31,433
|$33,523
|Average
|$28,389
|$30,118
|$32,070
|Rough
|$27,180
|$28,803
|$30,617
Estimated values
2018 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,714
|$24,619
|$26,790
|Clean
|$22,260
|$24,115
|$26,222
|Average
|$21,351
|$23,106
|$25,085
|Rough
|$20,442
|$22,097
|$23,949