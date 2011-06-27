Estimated values
2000 Toyota Celica GT-S 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,020
|$2,958
|$3,477
|Clean
|$1,789
|$2,627
|$3,087
|Average
|$1,328
|$1,963
|$2,307
|Rough
|$866
|$1,300
|$1,526
Estimated values
2000 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$2,168
|$3,410
|$4,094
|Clean
|$1,921
|$3,028
|$3,635
|Average
|$1,425
|$2,263
|$2,716
|Rough
|$930
|$1,499
|$1,797