2018 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

2018 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,030$30,000$32,320
Clean$27,458$29,390$31,635
Average$26,314$28,171$30,265
Rough$25,170$26,952$28,895
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,098$31,332$33,956
Clean$28,505$30,695$33,236
Average$27,317$29,422$31,797
Rough$26,130$28,148$30,357
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,411$24,494$26,924
Clean$21,954$23,996$26,354
Average$21,039$23,001$25,212
Rough$20,125$22,005$24,071
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,410$29,608$32,186
Clean$26,850$29,006$31,504
Average$25,732$27,803$30,139
Rough$24,613$26,600$28,775
2018 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,539$30,743$33,331
Clean$27,957$30,118$32,624
Average$26,792$28,869$31,211
Rough$25,627$27,619$29,798
2018 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,544$27,469$29,734
Clean$25,023$26,911$29,103
Average$23,980$25,795$27,843
Rough$22,938$24,678$26,582
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,883$24,459$26,318
Clean$22,416$23,962$25,760
Average$21,483$22,968$24,644
Rough$20,549$21,974$23,529
2018 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,240$22,154$24,388
Clean$19,827$21,703$23,871
Average$19,001$20,803$22,837
Rough$18,175$19,903$21,803
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,111$27,225$29,700
Clean$24,598$26,672$29,071
Average$23,574$25,565$27,812
Rough$22,549$24,459$26,552
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,957$27,843$30,064
Clean$25,427$27,277$29,426
Average$24,368$26,146$28,152
Rough$23,309$25,014$26,878
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,912$29,099$31,665
Clean$26,363$28,508$30,994
Average$25,265$27,325$29,651
Rough$24,166$26,143$28,309
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,888$32,898$35,275
Clean$30,258$32,230$34,527
Average$28,997$30,893$33,032
Rough$27,737$29,556$31,537
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,939$30,844$33,095
Clean$28,348$30,217$32,393
Average$27,167$28,964$30,990
Rough$25,986$27,710$29,587
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,286$24,336$26,732
Clean$21,832$23,842$26,165
Average$20,922$22,853$25,032
Rough$20,013$21,864$23,899
2018 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,559$21,561$23,893
Clean$19,160$21,123$23,387
Average$18,362$20,247$22,374
Rough$17,564$19,370$21,361
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,450$34,878$37,733
Clean$31,787$34,170$36,933
Average$30,463$32,752$35,334
Rough$29,139$31,335$33,734
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,171$25,211$27,598
Clean$22,698$24,699$27,013
Average$21,753$23,674$25,843
Rough$20,807$22,650$24,673
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,160 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,123 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,160 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,123 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,160 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,123 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Toyota Sienna ranges from $17,564 to $23,893, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.