Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,030
|$30,000
|$32,320
|Clean
|$27,458
|$29,390
|$31,635
|Average
|$26,314
|$28,171
|$30,265
|Rough
|$25,170
|$26,952
|$28,895
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,098
|$31,332
|$33,956
|Clean
|$28,505
|$30,695
|$33,236
|Average
|$27,317
|$29,422
|$31,797
|Rough
|$26,130
|$28,148
|$30,357
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,411
|$24,494
|$26,924
|Clean
|$21,954
|$23,996
|$26,354
|Average
|$21,039
|$23,001
|$25,212
|Rough
|$20,125
|$22,005
|$24,071
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,410
|$29,608
|$32,186
|Clean
|$26,850
|$29,006
|$31,504
|Average
|$25,732
|$27,803
|$30,139
|Rough
|$24,613
|$26,600
|$28,775
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,539
|$30,743
|$33,331
|Clean
|$27,957
|$30,118
|$32,624
|Average
|$26,792
|$28,869
|$31,211
|Rough
|$25,627
|$27,619
|$29,798
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,544
|$27,469
|$29,734
|Clean
|$25,023
|$26,911
|$29,103
|Average
|$23,980
|$25,795
|$27,843
|Rough
|$22,938
|$24,678
|$26,582
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,883
|$24,459
|$26,318
|Clean
|$22,416
|$23,962
|$25,760
|Average
|$21,483
|$22,968
|$24,644
|Rough
|$20,549
|$21,974
|$23,529
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,240
|$22,154
|$24,388
|Clean
|$19,827
|$21,703
|$23,871
|Average
|$19,001
|$20,803
|$22,837
|Rough
|$18,175
|$19,903
|$21,803
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,111
|$27,225
|$29,700
|Clean
|$24,598
|$26,672
|$29,071
|Average
|$23,574
|$25,565
|$27,812
|Rough
|$22,549
|$24,459
|$26,552
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,957
|$27,843
|$30,064
|Clean
|$25,427
|$27,277
|$29,426
|Average
|$24,368
|$26,146
|$28,152
|Rough
|$23,309
|$25,014
|$26,878
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,912
|$29,099
|$31,665
|Clean
|$26,363
|$28,508
|$30,994
|Average
|$25,265
|$27,325
|$29,651
|Rough
|$24,166
|$26,143
|$28,309
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,888
|$32,898
|$35,275
|Clean
|$30,258
|$32,230
|$34,527
|Average
|$28,997
|$30,893
|$33,032
|Rough
|$27,737
|$29,556
|$31,537
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,939
|$30,844
|$33,095
|Clean
|$28,348
|$30,217
|$32,393
|Average
|$27,167
|$28,964
|$30,990
|Rough
|$25,986
|$27,710
|$29,587
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,286
|$24,336
|$26,732
|Clean
|$21,832
|$23,842
|$26,165
|Average
|$20,922
|$22,853
|$25,032
|Rough
|$20,013
|$21,864
|$23,899
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,559
|$21,561
|$23,893
|Clean
|$19,160
|$21,123
|$23,387
|Average
|$18,362
|$20,247
|$22,374
|Rough
|$17,564
|$19,370
|$21,361
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,450
|$34,878
|$37,733
|Clean
|$31,787
|$34,170
|$36,933
|Average
|$30,463
|$32,752
|$35,334
|Rough
|$29,139
|$31,335
|$33,734
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,171
|$25,211
|$27,598
|Clean
|$22,698
|$24,699
|$27,013
|Average
|$21,753
|$23,674
|$25,843
|Rough
|$20,807
|$22,650
|$24,673