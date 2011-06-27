Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,169
|$2,472
|Clean
|$1,444
|$1,931
|$2,200
|Average
|$1,081
|$1,454
|$1,656
|Rough
|$718
|$977
|$1,112
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr SportWagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,540
|$2,122
|$2,446
|Clean
|$1,368
|$1,889
|$2,177
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,423
|$1,638
|Rough
|$680
|$956
|$1,100
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-5 Arc 3.0t 4dr SportWagon (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,165
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,445
|$1,927
|$2,194
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,451
|$1,651
|Rough
|$718
|$976
|$1,109
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-5 Arc 3.0t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$2,144
|$2,448
|Clean
|$1,421
|$1,909
|$2,179
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,438
|$1,640
|Rough
|$706
|$966
|$1,102
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr SportWagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,179
|$2,482
|Clean
|$1,453
|$1,940
|$2,209
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,461
|$1,663
|Rough
|$722
|$982
|$1,117
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,155
|$2,486
|Clean
|$1,382
|$1,918
|$2,212
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,445
|$1,665
|Rough
|$687
|$971
|$1,118