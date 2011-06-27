  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,626$2,169$2,472
Clean$1,444$1,931$2,200
Average$1,081$1,454$1,656
Rough$718$977$1,112
2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr SportWagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,540$2,122$2,446
Clean$1,368$1,889$2,177
Average$1,024$1,423$1,638
Rough$680$956$1,100
2002 Saab 9-5 Arc 3.0t 4dr SportWagon (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,627$2,165$2,465
Clean$1,445$1,927$2,194
Average$1,082$1,451$1,651
Rough$718$976$1,109
2002 Saab 9-5 Arc 3.0t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,599$2,144$2,448
Clean$1,421$1,909$2,179
Average$1,064$1,438$1,640
Rough$706$966$1,102
2002 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr SportWagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,636$2,179$2,482
Clean$1,453$1,940$2,209
Average$1,088$1,461$1,663
Rough$722$982$1,117
2002 Saab 9-5 Linear 2.3t 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,155$2,486
Clean$1,382$1,918$2,212
Average$1,035$1,445$1,665
Rough$687$971$1,118
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Saab 9-5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Saab 9-5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,453 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,940 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Saab 9-5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Saab 9-5 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2002 Saab 9-5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.