Estimated values
2010 Scion xB Release Series 7.0 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,307
|$6,700
|$8,286
|Clean
|$3,976
|$6,196
|$7,653
|Average
|$3,315
|$5,189
|$6,387
|Rough
|$2,653
|$4,181
|$5,121
Estimated values
2010 Scion xB Release Series 7.0 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,081
|$6,382
|$7,908
|Clean
|$3,768
|$5,902
|$7,304
|Average
|$3,141
|$4,942
|$6,096
|Rough
|$2,514
|$3,983
|$4,887
Estimated values
2010 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,759
|$5,909
|Clean
|$2,791
|$4,401
|$5,457
|Average
|$2,327
|$3,686
|$4,554
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,970
|$3,652
Estimated values
2010 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,854
|$6,143
|$7,659
|Clean
|$3,558
|$5,681
|$7,074
|Average
|$2,966
|$4,757
|$5,904
|Rough
|$2,374
|$3,834
|$4,733