Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,584
|$22,785
|$24,266
|Clean
|$21,105
|$22,289
|$23,709
|Average
|$20,148
|$21,298
|$22,595
|Rough
|$19,191
|$20,307
|$21,481
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,928
|$21,282
|$22,927
|Clean
|$19,486
|$20,819
|$22,400
|Average
|$18,603
|$19,893
|$21,348
|Rough
|$17,719
|$18,967
|$20,296
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,693
|$23,869
|$25,327
|Clean
|$22,190
|$23,350
|$24,746
|Average
|$21,184
|$22,311
|$23,583
|Rough
|$20,177
|$21,273
|$22,421