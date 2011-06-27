Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,897
|$27,544
|$30,866
|Clean
|$22,952
|$26,445
|$29,602
|Average
|$21,062
|$24,248
|$27,075
|Rough
|$19,171
|$22,050
|$24,548
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,262
|$19,339
|$22,130
|Clean
|$15,619
|$18,568
|$21,225
|Average
|$14,332
|$17,025
|$19,413
|Rough
|$13,046
|$15,482
|$17,601
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,756
|$35,902
|$39,689
|Clean
|$30,500
|$34,470
|$38,064
|Average
|$27,988
|$31,606
|$34,815
|Rough
|$25,476
|$28,741
|$31,565
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,189
|$24,595
|$27,693
|Clean
|$20,351
|$23,614
|$26,560
|Average
|$18,675
|$21,651
|$24,292
|Rough
|$16,999
|$19,689
|$22,025
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,232
|$20,585
|$23,627
|Clean
|$16,550
|$19,764
|$22,660
|Average
|$15,187
|$18,121
|$20,725
|Rough
|$13,824
|$16,479
|$18,791
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,175
|$23,312
|$26,168
|Clean
|$19,377
|$22,382
|$25,097
|Average
|$17,781
|$20,522
|$22,954
|Rough
|$16,185
|$18,662
|$20,812
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,537
|$19,992
|$22,233
|Clean
|$16,843
|$19,195
|$21,323
|Average
|$15,456
|$17,600
|$19,502
|Rough
|$14,069
|$16,005
|$17,682
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,946
|$29,904
|$32,618
|Clean
|$25,880
|$28,711
|$31,282
|Average
|$23,749
|$26,325
|$28,612
|Rough
|$21,618
|$23,940
|$25,941
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,914
|$33,347
|$38,273
|Clean
|$26,810
|$32,017
|$36,706
|Average
|$24,602
|$29,356
|$33,573
|Rough
|$22,394
|$26,696
|$30,439
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,510
|$29,281
|$33,608
|Clean
|$23,541
|$28,113
|$32,232
|Average
|$21,602
|$25,777
|$29,481
|Rough
|$19,664
|$23,441
|$26,729
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,433
|$26,799
|$30,759
|Clean
|$21,545
|$25,730
|$29,500
|Average
|$19,771
|$23,592
|$26,982
|Rough
|$17,997
|$21,454
|$24,463
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,582
|$32,062
|$35,245
|Clean
|$27,452
|$30,783
|$33,802
|Average
|$25,191
|$28,225
|$30,916
|Rough
|$22,930
|$25,667
|$28,031
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,684
|$21,126
|$24,247
|Clean
|$16,985
|$20,283
|$23,254
|Average
|$15,586
|$18,597
|$21,269
|Rough
|$14,187
|$16,912
|$19,284
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,613
|$33,360
|$37,676
|Clean
|$27,481
|$32,029
|$36,134
|Average
|$25,218
|$29,368
|$33,049
|Rough
|$22,955
|$26,706
|$29,964
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,531
|$18,898
|$21,055
|Clean
|$15,877
|$18,144
|$20,193
|Average
|$14,569
|$16,636
|$18,469
|Rough
|$13,262
|$15,128
|$16,746
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,613
|$21,041
|$24,150
|Clean
|$16,916
|$20,201
|$23,161
|Average
|$15,523
|$18,523
|$21,184
|Rough
|$14,130
|$16,844
|$19,207
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,012
|$27,490
|$31,552
|Clean
|$22,102
|$26,394
|$30,261
|Average
|$20,282
|$24,200
|$27,677
|Rough
|$18,462
|$22,007
|$25,094
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,848
|$28,490
|$32,700
|Clean
|$22,905
|$27,353
|$31,361
|Average
|$21,019
|$25,080
|$28,684
|Rough
|$19,132
|$22,807
|$26,007