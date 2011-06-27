  1. Home
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,897$27,544$30,866
Clean$22,952$26,445$29,602
Average$21,062$24,248$27,075
Rough$19,171$22,050$24,548
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,262$19,339$22,130
Clean$15,619$18,568$21,225
Average$14,332$17,025$19,413
Rough$13,046$15,482$17,601
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,756$35,902$39,689
Clean$30,500$34,470$38,064
Average$27,988$31,606$34,815
Rough$25,476$28,741$31,565
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,189$24,595$27,693
Clean$20,351$23,614$26,560
Average$18,675$21,651$24,292
Rough$16,999$19,689$22,025
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,232$20,585$23,627
Clean$16,550$19,764$22,660
Average$15,187$18,121$20,725
Rough$13,824$16,479$18,791
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,175$23,312$26,168
Clean$19,377$22,382$25,097
Average$17,781$20,522$22,954
Rough$16,185$18,662$20,812
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,537$19,992$22,233
Clean$16,843$19,195$21,323
Average$15,456$17,600$19,502
Rough$14,069$16,005$17,682
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,946$29,904$32,618
Clean$25,880$28,711$31,282
Average$23,749$26,325$28,612
Rough$21,618$23,940$25,941
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,914$33,347$38,273
Clean$26,810$32,017$36,706
Average$24,602$29,356$33,573
Rough$22,394$26,696$30,439
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,510$29,281$33,608
Clean$23,541$28,113$32,232
Average$21,602$25,777$29,481
Rough$19,664$23,441$26,729
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,433$26,799$30,759
Clean$21,545$25,730$29,500
Average$19,771$23,592$26,982
Rough$17,997$21,454$24,463
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,582$32,062$35,245
Clean$27,452$30,783$33,802
Average$25,191$28,225$30,916
Rough$22,930$25,667$28,031
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,684$21,126$24,247
Clean$16,985$20,283$23,254
Average$15,586$18,597$21,269
Rough$14,187$16,912$19,284
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,613$33,360$37,676
Clean$27,481$32,029$36,134
Average$25,218$29,368$33,049
Rough$22,955$26,706$29,964
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,531$18,898$21,055
Clean$15,877$18,144$20,193
Average$14,569$16,636$18,469
Rough$13,262$15,128$16,746
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,613$21,041$24,150
Clean$16,916$20,201$23,161
Average$15,523$18,523$21,184
Rough$14,130$16,844$19,207
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,012$27,490$31,552
Clean$22,102$26,394$30,261
Average$20,282$24,200$27,677
Rough$18,462$22,007$25,094
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,848$28,490$32,700
Clean$22,905$27,353$31,361
Average$21,019$25,080$28,684
Rough$19,132$22,807$26,007
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,568 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,568 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,619 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,568 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $13,046 to $22,130, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.