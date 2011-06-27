Estimated values
2010 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,818
|$8,021
|$9,505
|Clean
|$5,504
|$7,574
|$8,949
|Average
|$4,875
|$6,681
|$7,838
|Rough
|$4,246
|$5,788
|$6,726
Estimated values
2010 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,641
|$9,628
|$11,630
|Clean
|$6,282
|$9,092
|$10,950
|Average
|$5,564
|$8,020
|$9,590
|Rough
|$4,846
|$6,947
|$8,230
Estimated values
2010 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,998
|$8,386
|$9,992
|Clean
|$5,673
|$7,919
|$9,408
|Average
|$5,025
|$6,985
|$8,239
|Rough
|$4,377
|$6,051
|$7,071
Estimated values
2010 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,458
|$7,920
|$9,571
|Clean
|$5,163
|$7,479
|$9,011
|Average
|$4,573
|$6,597
|$7,892
|Rough
|$3,983
|$5,715
|$6,773
Estimated values
2010 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,380
|$9,048
|$10,839
|Clean
|$6,036
|$8,544
|$10,205
|Average
|$5,346
|$7,536
|$8,938
|Rough
|$4,656
|$6,529
|$7,670
Estimated values
2010 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,310
|$9,158
|$11,067
|Clean
|$5,969
|$8,648
|$10,420
|Average
|$5,287
|$7,629
|$9,126
|Rough
|$4,605
|$6,609
|$7,832
Estimated values
2010 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,658
|$9,401
|$11,244
|Clean
|$6,299
|$8,878
|$10,587
|Average
|$5,579
|$7,831
|$9,272
|Rough
|$4,859
|$6,784
|$7,957