Estimated values
2016 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,367
|$16,301
|$18,366
|Clean
|$13,893
|$15,773
|$17,740
|Average
|$12,946
|$14,717
|$16,488
|Rough
|$11,999
|$13,660
|$15,236
Estimated values
2016 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,183
|$12,944
|$14,808
|Clean
|$10,814
|$12,525
|$14,303
|Average
|$10,077
|$11,686
|$13,294
|Rough
|$9,340
|$10,847
|$12,285
Estimated values
2016 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,116
|$14,900
|$16,801
|Clean
|$12,683
|$14,417
|$16,229
|Average
|$11,819
|$13,451
|$15,083
|Rough
|$10,954
|$12,485
|$13,938
Estimated values
2016 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,067
|$13,826
|$15,696
|Clean
|$11,669
|$13,378
|$15,162
|Average
|$10,874
|$12,482
|$14,092
|Rough
|$10,079
|$11,586
|$13,022
Estimated values
2016 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,095
|$19,069
|$21,194
|Clean
|$16,531
|$18,451
|$20,472
|Average
|$15,404
|$17,215
|$19,027
|Rough
|$14,278
|$15,979
|$17,583
Estimated values
2016 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,413
|$14,220
|$16,140
|Clean
|$12,004
|$13,759
|$15,590
|Average
|$11,186
|$12,838
|$14,490
|Rough
|$10,368
|$11,916
|$13,390