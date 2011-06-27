Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$1,956
|$2,342
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,728
|$2,072
|Average
|$796
|$1,274
|$1,531
|Rough
|$504
|$819
|$991
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$3,274
|$4,213
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,894
|$3,727
|Average
|$977
|$2,133
|$2,755
|Rough
|$619
|$1,372
|$1,784
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$2,261
|$2,819
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,999
|$2,494
|Average
|$785
|$1,473
|$1,844
|Rough
|$498
|$947
|$1,194
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,098
|$1,901
|$2,330
|Clean
|$968
|$1,680
|$2,061
|Average
|$709
|$1,238
|$1,524
|Rough
|$449
|$796
|$986
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$2,098
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,854
|$2,283
|Average
|$769
|$1,366
|$1,688
|Rough
|$487
|$879
|$1,093
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,371
|$2,916
|Clean
|$1,191
|$2,096
|$2,580
|Average
|$872
|$1,545
|$1,907
|Rough
|$553
|$994
|$1,234
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$2,084
|$2,637
|Clean
|$926
|$1,842
|$2,333
|Average
|$678
|$1,358
|$1,725
|Rough
|$429
|$873
|$1,117
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,928
|$2,370
|Clean
|$970
|$1,704
|$2,097
|Average
|$710
|$1,256
|$1,550
|Rough
|$450
|$808
|$1,004