Estimated values
1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Country Squire 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$546
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$546
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$546
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Country Squire LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$546
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$546
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$781
Estimated values
1990 Ford LTD Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,412
|$1,819
|Clean
|$546
|$1,247
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$251
|$587
|$781