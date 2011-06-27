Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-Z LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,225
|$13,140
|$15,191
|Clean
|$10,800
|$12,651
|$14,593
|Average
|$9,950
|$11,673
|$13,398
|Rough
|$9,100
|$10,695
|$12,202
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-Z LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,443
|$13,042
|$14,773
|Clean
|$11,010
|$12,557
|$14,192
|Average
|$10,143
|$11,586
|$13,029
|Rough
|$9,277
|$10,615
|$11,866
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-Z EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,462
|$15,351
|$17,396
|Clean
|$12,952
|$14,779
|$16,711
|Average
|$11,932
|$13,637
|$15,342
|Rough
|$10,913
|$12,494
|$13,972
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,241
|$13,996
|$15,895
|Clean
|$11,777
|$13,475
|$15,269
|Average
|$10,850
|$12,433
|$14,018
|Rough
|$9,923
|$11,392
|$12,766
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-Z EX-L 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,833
|$14,268
|$15,846
|Clean
|$12,347
|$13,737
|$15,222
|Average
|$11,375
|$12,675
|$13,975
|Rough
|$10,404
|$11,613
|$12,727
Estimated values
2016 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,684
|$13,233
|$14,915
|Clean
|$11,241
|$12,740
|$14,328
|Average
|$10,357
|$11,755
|$13,154
|Rough
|$9,472
|$10,770
|$11,980