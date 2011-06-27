Estimated values
1996 Geo Prizm LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$1,781
|$1,975
|Clean
|$1,253
|$1,574
|$1,748
|Average
|$917
|$1,160
|$1,292
|Rough
|$581
|$746
|$836
Estimated values
1996 Geo Prizm 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,650
|$1,823
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,458
|$1,613
|Average
|$857
|$1,075
|$1,192
|Rough
|$543
|$691
|$772