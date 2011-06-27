Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,914
|$30,993
|$32,313
|Clean
|$29,362
|$30,417
|$31,706
|Average
|$28,259
|$29,264
|$30,493
|Rough
|$27,156
|$28,111
|$29,280
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,584
|$33,708
|$35,082
|Clean
|$31,983
|$33,081
|$34,423
|Average
|$30,782
|$31,827
|$33,106
|Rough
|$29,581
|$30,573
|$31,789
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,506
|$37,565
|$38,858
|Clean
|$35,833
|$36,866
|$38,129
|Average
|$34,487
|$35,469
|$36,670
|Rough
|$33,141
|$34,072
|$35,211
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,030
|$19,245
|$20,733
|Clean
|$17,697
|$18,887
|$20,344
|Average
|$17,032
|$18,171
|$19,565
|Rough
|$16,368
|$17,455
|$18,787
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,895
|$22,131
|$23,643
|Clean
|$20,510
|$21,720
|$23,199
|Average
|$19,739
|$20,897
|$22,312
|Rough
|$18,969
|$20,073
|$21,424
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,949
|$24,216
|$25,767
|Clean
|$22,526
|$23,766
|$25,283
|Average
|$21,680
|$22,865
|$24,316
|Rough
|$20,834
|$21,965
|$23,349
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,412
|$33,453
|$34,723
|Clean
|$31,814
|$32,830
|$34,071
|Average
|$30,619
|$31,586
|$32,768
|Rough
|$29,424
|$30,342
|$31,464
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,429
|$22,651
|$24,147
|Clean
|$21,034
|$22,230
|$23,694
|Average
|$20,244
|$21,387
|$22,788
|Rough
|$19,454
|$20,545
|$21,881
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,397
|$29,586
|$31,039
|Clean
|$27,874
|$29,035
|$30,457
|Average
|$26,827
|$27,935
|$29,291
|Rough
|$25,780
|$26,834
|$28,126
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,511
|$26,736
|$28,235
|Clean
|$25,041
|$26,239
|$27,705
|Average
|$24,100
|$25,244
|$26,645
|Rough
|$23,160
|$24,250
|$25,585
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,337
|$33,466
|$34,845
|Clean
|$31,741
|$32,844
|$34,191
|Average
|$30,549
|$31,599
|$32,883
|Rough
|$29,357
|$30,354
|$31,575
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,889
|$27,559
|$29,601
|Clean
|$25,412
|$27,047
|$29,045
|Average
|$24,458
|$26,022
|$27,934
|Rough
|$23,503
|$24,997
|$26,823
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,134
|$24,739
|$26,702
|Clean
|$22,707
|$24,278
|$26,201
|Average
|$21,855
|$23,358
|$25,198
|Rough
|$21,002
|$22,438
|$24,196
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,955
|$31,123
|$32,551
|Clean
|$29,403
|$30,544
|$31,940
|Average
|$28,298
|$29,386
|$30,718
|Rough
|$27,194
|$28,229
|$29,496
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,143
|$20,118
|$21,309
|Clean
|$18,790
|$19,744
|$20,909
|Average
|$18,084
|$18,995
|$20,109
|Rough
|$17,379
|$18,247
|$19,309
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,561
|$30,740
|$32,182
|Clean
|$29,016
|$30,169
|$31,578
|Average
|$27,926
|$29,025
|$30,369
|Rough
|$26,836
|$27,882
|$29,161
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,915
|$37,853
|$38,999
|Clean
|$36,235
|$37,149
|$38,267
|Average
|$34,874
|$35,741
|$36,803
|Rough
|$33,513
|$34,333
|$35,339
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,187
|$32,335
|$33,739
|Clean
|$30,612
|$31,734
|$33,106
|Average
|$29,462
|$30,531
|$31,839
|Rough
|$28,312
|$29,328
|$30,573
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,032
|$31,225
|$32,684
|Clean
|$29,478
|$30,644
|$32,070
|Average
|$28,371
|$29,483
|$30,843
|Rough
|$27,264
|$28,322
|$29,616
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,553
|$34,560
|$35,790
|Clean
|$32,935
|$33,918
|$35,118
|Average
|$31,698
|$32,632
|$33,775
|Rough
|$30,461
|$31,347
|$32,431
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,686
|$33,693
|$34,924
|Clean
|$32,083
|$33,066
|$34,269
|Average
|$30,878
|$31,813
|$32,957
|Rough
|$29,673
|$30,560
|$31,646
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,243
|$26,593
|$28,242
|Clean
|$24,778
|$26,098
|$27,712
|Average
|$23,847
|$25,109
|$26,652
|Rough
|$22,917
|$24,120
|$25,592
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,268
|$32,416
|$33,819
|Clean
|$30,692
|$31,813
|$33,184
|Average
|$29,539
|$30,607
|$31,914
|Rough
|$28,386
|$29,402
|$30,645
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,120
|$31,285
|$32,709
|Clean
|$29,564
|$30,703
|$32,095
|Average
|$28,454
|$29,539
|$30,867
|Rough
|$27,344
|$28,375
|$29,639
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,143
|$25,367
|$26,864
|Clean
|$23,698
|$24,895
|$26,360
|Average
|$22,808
|$23,951
|$25,351
|Rough
|$21,918
|$23,008
|$24,343
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,735
|$34,837
|$36,184
|Clean
|$33,113
|$34,189
|$35,504
|Average
|$31,869
|$32,893
|$34,146
|Rough
|$30,625
|$31,597
|$32,788
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,433
|$32,577
|$33,976
|Clean
|$30,854
|$31,971
|$33,339
|Average
|$29,695
|$30,760
|$32,063
|Rough
|$28,536
|$29,548
|$30,787