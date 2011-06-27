  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. 2019 GMC Canyon
  5. Appraisal value

2019 GMC Canyon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,914$30,993$32,313
Clean$29,362$30,417$31,706
Average$28,259$29,264$30,493
Rough$27,156$28,111$29,280
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,584$33,708$35,082
Clean$31,983$33,081$34,423
Average$30,782$31,827$33,106
Rough$29,581$30,573$31,789
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,506$37,565$38,858
Clean$35,833$36,866$38,129
Average$34,487$35,469$36,670
Rough$33,141$34,072$35,211
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,030$19,245$20,733
Clean$17,697$18,887$20,344
Average$17,032$18,171$19,565
Rough$16,368$17,455$18,787
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB w/Prod. End 12/18 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,895$22,131$23,643
Clean$20,510$21,720$23,199
Average$19,739$20,897$22,312
Rough$18,969$20,073$21,424
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,949$24,216$25,767
Clean$22,526$23,766$25,283
Average$21,680$22,865$24,316
Rough$20,834$21,965$23,349
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,412$33,453$34,723
Clean$31,814$32,830$34,071
Average$30,619$31,586$32,768
Rough$29,424$30,342$31,464
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,429$22,651$24,147
Clean$21,034$22,230$23,694
Average$20,244$21,387$22,788
Rough$19,454$20,545$21,881
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,397$29,586$31,039
Clean$27,874$29,035$30,457
Average$26,827$27,935$29,291
Rough$25,780$26,834$28,126
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,511$26,736$28,235
Clean$25,041$26,239$27,705
Average$24,100$25,244$26,645
Rough$23,160$24,250$25,585
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,337$33,466$34,845
Clean$31,741$32,844$34,191
Average$30,549$31,599$32,883
Rough$29,357$30,354$31,575
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,889$27,559$29,601
Clean$25,412$27,047$29,045
Average$24,458$26,022$27,934
Rough$23,503$24,997$26,823
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,134$24,739$26,702
Clean$22,707$24,278$26,201
Average$21,855$23,358$25,198
Rough$21,002$22,438$24,196
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,955$31,123$32,551
Clean$29,403$30,544$31,940
Average$28,298$29,386$30,718
Rough$27,194$28,229$29,496
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,143$20,118$21,309
Clean$18,790$19,744$20,909
Average$18,084$18,995$20,109
Rough$17,379$18,247$19,309
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,561$30,740$32,182
Clean$29,016$30,169$31,578
Average$27,926$29,025$30,369
Rough$26,836$27,882$29,161
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,915$37,853$38,999
Clean$36,235$37,149$38,267
Average$34,874$35,741$36,803
Rough$33,513$34,333$35,339
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,187$32,335$33,739
Clean$30,612$31,734$33,106
Average$29,462$30,531$31,839
Rough$28,312$29,328$30,573
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,032$31,225$32,684
Clean$29,478$30,644$32,070
Average$28,371$29,483$30,843
Rough$27,264$28,322$29,616
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,553$34,560$35,790
Clean$32,935$33,918$35,118
Average$31,698$32,632$33,775
Rough$30,461$31,347$32,431
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,686$33,693$34,924
Clean$32,083$33,066$34,269
Average$30,878$31,813$32,957
Rough$29,673$30,560$31,646
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,243$26,593$28,242
Clean$24,778$26,098$27,712
Average$23,847$25,109$26,652
Rough$22,917$24,120$25,592
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,268$32,416$33,819
Clean$30,692$31,813$33,184
Average$29,539$30,607$31,914
Rough$28,386$29,402$30,645
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,120$31,285$32,709
Clean$29,564$30,703$32,095
Average$28,454$29,539$30,867
Rough$27,344$28,375$29,639
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,143$25,367$26,864
Clean$23,698$24,895$26,360
Average$22,808$23,951$25,351
Rough$21,918$23,008$24,343
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,735$34,837$36,184
Clean$33,113$34,189$35,504
Average$31,869$32,893$34,146
Rough$30,625$31,597$32,788
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you
Estimated values
2019 GMC Canyon All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,433$32,577$33,976
Clean$30,854$31,971$33,339
Average$29,695$30,760$32,063
Rough$28,536$29,548$30,787
Sell my 2019 GMC Canyon with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Canyon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,887 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,887 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,887 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 GMC Canyon ranges from $16,368 to $20,733, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.