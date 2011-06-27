Estimated values
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,428
|$24,642
|$26,189
|Clean
|$23,150
|$24,355
|$25,870
|Average
|$22,595
|$23,781
|$25,231
|Rough
|$22,039
|$23,206
|$24,591
Estimated values
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,227
|$29,307
|$30,702
|Clean
|$27,892
|$28,965
|$30,327
|Average
|$27,223
|$28,282
|$29,578
|Rough
|$26,553
|$27,599
|$28,829
Estimated values
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,261
|$27,384
|$28,829
|Clean
|$25,950
|$27,065
|$28,477
|Average
|$25,327
|$26,427
|$27,773
|Rough
|$24,704
|$25,789
|$27,070