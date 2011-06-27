Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,465
|$7,762
|$9,180
|Clean
|$5,140
|$7,288
|$8,595
|Average
|$4,490
|$6,338
|$7,425
|Rough
|$3,839
|$5,389
|$6,254
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,493
|$6,386
|$7,555
|Clean
|$4,226
|$5,996
|$7,073
|Average
|$3,691
|$5,215
|$6,110
|Rough
|$3,156
|$4,434
|$5,147
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,575
|$7,695
|$9,008
|Clean
|$5,243
|$7,224
|$8,434
|Average
|$4,580
|$6,283
|$7,285
|Rough
|$3,916
|$5,343
|$6,137
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,800
|$6,476
|$7,517
|Clean
|$4,514
|$6,080
|$7,037
|Average
|$3,943
|$5,288
|$6,079
|Rough
|$3,371
|$4,496
|$5,121
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,262
|$7,306
|$8,571
|Clean
|$4,949
|$6,859
|$8,025
|Average
|$4,323
|$5,966
|$6,932
|Rough
|$3,697
|$5,072
|$5,839
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,486
|$7,583
|$8,882
|Clean
|$5,159
|$7,120
|$8,316
|Average
|$4,506
|$6,192
|$7,184
|Rough
|$3,853
|$5,265
|$6,051
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,931
|$6,751
|$7,879
|Clean
|$4,637
|$6,339
|$7,377
|Average
|$4,050
|$5,513
|$6,372
|Rough
|$3,463
|$4,688
|$5,368
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,608
|$8,141
|$9,703
|Clean
|$5,275
|$7,643
|$9,084
|Average
|$4,607
|$6,648
|$7,847
|Rough
|$3,940
|$5,652
|$6,610
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,200
|$7,391
|$8,745
|Clean
|$4,891
|$6,940
|$8,188
|Average
|$4,272
|$6,036
|$7,073
|Rough
|$3,653
|$5,132
|$5,958
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,614
|$6,466
|$7,612
|Clean
|$4,339
|$6,071
|$7,127
|Average
|$3,790
|$5,280
|$6,157
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,490
|$5,186