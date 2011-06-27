  1. Home
2009 Honda Element Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,465$7,762$9,180
Clean$5,140$7,288$8,595
Average$4,490$6,338$7,425
Rough$3,839$5,389$6,254
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,493$6,386$7,555
Clean$4,226$5,996$7,073
Average$3,691$5,215$6,110
Rough$3,156$4,434$5,147
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,575$7,695$9,008
Clean$5,243$7,224$8,434
Average$4,580$6,283$7,285
Rough$3,916$5,343$6,137
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,800$6,476$7,517
Clean$4,514$6,080$7,037
Average$3,943$5,288$6,079
Rough$3,371$4,496$5,121
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,262$7,306$8,571
Clean$4,949$6,859$8,025
Average$4,323$5,966$6,932
Rough$3,697$5,072$5,839
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,486$7,583$8,882
Clean$5,159$7,120$8,316
Average$4,506$6,192$7,184
Rough$3,853$5,265$6,051
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,931$6,751$7,879
Clean$4,637$6,339$7,377
Average$4,050$5,513$6,372
Rough$3,463$4,688$5,368
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,608$8,141$9,703
Clean$5,275$7,643$9,084
Average$4,607$6,648$7,847
Rough$3,940$5,652$6,610
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,200$7,391$8,745
Clean$4,891$6,940$8,188
Average$4,272$6,036$7,073
Rough$3,653$5,132$5,958
Estimated values
2009 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,614$6,466$7,612
Clean$4,339$6,071$7,127
Average$3,790$5,280$6,157
Rough$3,241$4,490$5,186
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Honda Element on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,226 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,996 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Element is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,226 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,996 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Honda Element, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,226 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,996 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Honda Element. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Honda Element and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Honda Element ranges from $3,156 to $7,555, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Honda Element is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.