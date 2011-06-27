  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  4. Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,642$10,853$12,962
Clean$7,225$10,245$12,214
Average$6,391$9,030$10,718
Rough$5,558$7,814$9,221
Sell my 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,381$11,679$13,847
Clean$7,924$11,025$13,048
Average$7,010$9,717$11,449
Rough$6,095$8,409$9,851
Sell my 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,204$10,095$11,994
Clean$6,811$9,529$11,302
Average$6,025$8,399$9,917
Rough$5,239$7,268$8,533
Sell my 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,448$13,453$16,083
Clean$8,933$12,700$15,155
Average$7,902$11,193$13,298
Rough$6,871$9,686$11,441
Sell my 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,239$11,626$13,851
Clean$7,790$10,975$13,051
Average$6,891$9,673$11,452
Rough$5,992$8,370$9,853
Sell my 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport Trac near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,529 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer Sport Trac is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,529 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,811 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,529 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac ranges from $5,239 to $11,994, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.