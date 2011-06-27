Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,642
|$10,853
|$12,962
|Clean
|$7,225
|$10,245
|$12,214
|Average
|$6,391
|$9,030
|$10,718
|Rough
|$5,558
|$7,814
|$9,221
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,381
|$11,679
|$13,847
|Clean
|$7,924
|$11,025
|$13,048
|Average
|$7,010
|$9,717
|$11,449
|Rough
|$6,095
|$8,409
|$9,851
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,204
|$10,095
|$11,994
|Clean
|$6,811
|$9,529
|$11,302
|Average
|$6,025
|$8,399
|$9,917
|Rough
|$5,239
|$7,268
|$8,533
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,448
|$13,453
|$16,083
|Clean
|$8,933
|$12,700
|$15,155
|Average
|$7,902
|$11,193
|$13,298
|Rough
|$6,871
|$9,686
|$11,441
Estimated values
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited 4dr Crew Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,239
|$11,626
|$13,851
|Clean
|$7,790
|$10,975
|$13,051
|Average
|$6,891
|$9,673
|$11,452
|Rough
|$5,992
|$8,370
|$9,853