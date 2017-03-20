  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota C-HR
  4. Used 2018 Toyota C-HR
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
6.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(58)
Appraise this car

2018 Toyota C-HR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling makes it fun to zip around turns
  • Comes standard with plenty of features, including advanced safety
  • Swoopy styling helps it stand out
  • Unlike on most rivals, all-wheel drive isn't available
  • Even in this slow class, acceleration is lethargic
  • Navigation, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto not offered
  • Pervasive road and engine noise in the cabin
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
Toyota C-HR for Sale
2018
List Price Range
$16,400 - $23,000
Used C-HR for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which C-HR does Edmunds recommend?

The Toyota C-HR is well-equipped in its base XLE form, with automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control and traffic-adapting cruise control all standard. Considering the C-HR's high starting price (compared to the rest of the class), you might be wary of paying more for the XLE Premium, our recommended trim. But it doesn't cost much more than the XLE and includes desirable features such as heated front seats and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. We think it's worth paying just a little more for the luxury and safety additions.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.4 / 10

It's no secret that Americans don't buy hatchbacks and station wagons en masse anymore. But the last two decades have revealed that people really like them if they ride a bit higher, have optional all-wheel drive and look more like an SUV — i.e., a crossover. The outrageously successful Toyota RAV4 is a prime example, and now Toyota is hoping you'll have a similar affinity toward the all-new 2018 Toyota C-HR.

The C-HR is smaller and more affordable than the RAV4. In fact, it was originally developed for Toyota's now-defunct Scion brand, which largely explains the C-HR's flamboyant styling and sporty handling. These two key attributes, along with the extensive list of standard safety features, are the main reasons to consider the C-HR in our opinion.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota C-HR as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.

2018 Toyota C-HR models

The 2018 Toyota C-HR comes in just two trim levels, though you do get a lot of standard features on both. The well-equipped base XLE comes loaded with just about everything the C-HR has to offer. Stepping up to the XLE Premium involves a relatively modest price bump and adds a few more luxury and safety features. Though there are no stand-alone factory options, a number of dealer-installed accessories are available, including a roof rack and cargo storage solutions.

Every C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (144 horsepower, 139 pound-feet of torque) matched to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features on the XLE include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, remote locking and unlocking, a driver information display, adjustable driving modes, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat, a cargo cover, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system with HD radio and a USB port. Several advanced safety and convenience features are also standard, including traffic-adapting cruise control, brake hold at stoplights, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.

Upgrading to the XLE Premium trim gets you foglights, keyless entry and ignition, power-folding mirrors, heated front seats with two-way power lumbar for the driver, and  blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium (2.0L inline-4 | CVT | FWD).

Driving

6.5
There's no getting around it: The C-HR is slow. You really need to plan your moves in advance because there's a long delay before it starts moving. Once underway, acceleration is weak. That's really too bad because otherwise it's a dynamically capable little crossover.

Acceleration

4.5
The C-HR is one of the slowest vehicles we've tested, taking a considerable 10.6 seconds to reach 60 mph. Acceleration is characterized by a long hesitation between a pedal stomp and any forward motion. This is true whether you're stopped or trying to pass slower traffic on the highway.

Braking

7.0
Coming to a stop from 60 mph required 119 feet, which is about average for cars in this class. In panic-braking tests, we experienced moderate nosedive and some residual bounce, but the C-HR tracked straight and remained controllable. In everyday driving, the brakes operate just as you'd expect.

Steering

7.0
There's not much feedback coming through the wheel, but it feels direct and accurate in a sporty kind of way. At parking lot speeds, the effort is appropriately low and weights up as speeds increase. Sport mode makes effort a little too heavy.

Handling

8.0
We were pleasantly surprised to discover that the C-HR is somewhat entertaining to drive on a twisty road, even with a not very powerful engine and a lack of grip from low-rolling-resistance tires. There's noticeable tire squeal under moderate cornering, and the tires really howl when pushed harder.

Drivability

7.0
The small footprint and turning radius make it easy to maneuver the C-HR into tight spaces. The transmission works fine, but it's relatively unremarkable. Though the C-HR is classified as a subcompact crossover, the low chin spoiler scrapes on parking blocks and many driveways.

Comfort

6.5
In terms of overall comfort, the C-HR is pretty good, but the amount of noise that makes its way into the cabin is a letdown. Over a long trip, that noise can add to the fatigue factor. Everything else seems to be well-executed in this regard.

Seat comfort

7.5
Even though there aren't a lot of adjustments, the front seats offer good padding and support to keep occupants comfortable over several hours. The fabric upholstery also breathes well in hot weather, eliminating the need for ventilation or cooling.

Ride comfort

6.5
For the most part, the C-HR delivers a comfortable ride. Smaller road imperfections are smoothed over as well as they are in other small SUVs, but there's a little jostling over moderate undulations.

Noise & vibration

5.0
The C-HR is loud inside. There's a noticeable amount of wind noise, even below highway speeds. Road noise is also present and increases at higher speeds and over coarse asphalt. The engine drones like a wounded cow under hard acceleration, and we noted an annoying rattle in the back of the cabin.

Climate control

7.0
The simple controls for the dual-zone climate control make it easy to operate, and the overall performance is good. Once the system was set, we never felt the need to readjust it.

Interior

7.0
The C-HR's interior is reasonably attractive thanks to a rather simple layout. It can accommodate adult passengers in all seats, though there are some drawbacks for taller drivers and rear passengers. Despite a few issues, we think most drivers will be fine with the interior over the long run.

Ease of use

6.5
The C-HR's simple layout is attractive, and the main controls are easy to operate for the most part. Some of the more advanced features, such as adaptive cruise control, were a little more difficult to figure out. Some staffers mentioned having to consult the owner's manual.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Front passengers have easy seat access afforded by a slightly higher seating position, which makes slipping into the cabin a breeze. There's no climbing up or stooping down. Rear passengers need to dip their heads a little to clear the sloping roofline, a trade-off of the C-HR's sporty styling.

Driving position

6.0
The steering wheel doesn't telescope back far enough, even for average-size drivers. As a result, you have to sit closer and more upright than preferred. Drivers smaller of stature should be just fine.

Roominess

7.0
There's more interior space than you'd expect from such a small crossover. There's plenty of room up front in all dimensions. The rear seats can indeed hold regular adults in decent comfort. But the thick rear roof pillar and high windows might feel a little claustrophobic.

Visibility

8.0
Outward visibility is excellent thanks to the thin and well-profiled front roof pillars. The rear window is big enough to see all you need despite the big rear pillars. And there's very little guesswork when backing into a space so you won't have to rely on the tiny rearview monitor.

Quality

7.0
The interior is well-designed and uses quality materials that exceed expectations for the class. Were it not for an annoying rattle in the back of the car, this score could have been higher.

Utility

6.0
It should come as no surprise that subcompact crossovers are limited when it comes to cargo capacity, but the C-HR has one of the smallest maximum spaces in the class. You'd be better off thinking of it as a raised hatchback rather than a crossover.

Small-item storage

6.0
There's an acceptable amount of storage for your personal items, with small door pockets, decent-size cupholders, and a center armrest bin that is about average in size. The typical smart storage solutions that Toyota is known for are absent.

Cargo space

6.0
With the rear seats in place, you have 19 cubic feet of cargo space, which splits the difference between the C-HR's primary competition. The maximum capacity is 36.4 cubes, which is significantly smaller than any other subcompact crossover.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
LATCH anchors are easily accessed, but a rear-facing child seat will require you to move the front passenger seat well forward.

Technology

6.0
Toyota on the whole has been lagging behind the competition when it comes to technology, and the C-HR is an example. It lacks the smartphone integration that rivals include as standard. But it does offer more advanced safety features and driver assistance.

Audio & navigation

6.0
The audio system in the C-HR is decent but not at all impressive. It lacks some bass overall, but clarity is acceptable. The touchscreen mounted atop the dash is easy to read at a glance and operate with minimal distraction, too.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Puzzlingly, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not offered. With no factory navigation available, this is even more odd to us because the touchscreen only controls audio. On top of that, we experienced occasional slowdowns in the system's response.

Driver aids

8.0
We never had any frontal collision warnings, which either means it's well-tuned or not working (we're inclined to think it is working). Adaptive cruise control works well and operates down to a stop. The lane-keeping system is also good, but it only alerts you and doesn't steer you back in line.

Voice control

6.5
The voice controls worked pretty well, but considering that the system only operates the audio and phone, it's acceptable at best.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.4 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota C-HR.

5(52%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(7%)
1(12%)
3.9
58 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Zips Right Along
Anthony Sanseverino,09/04/2017
XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
After reading a couple of other reviews that said acceleration (especially to Highway speeds) was poor, I was quite apprehensive about leasing/purchasing this vehicle. But, after a test drive that allowed me to accelerate quickly, and get on the freeway, I've come to the conclusion that those other reviewers must be use to V-6, or V-8 power. Or, they aren't use to the smoothness of the CVT. As someone who transitioned from a 4-cylinder 2005 Toyota RAV-4 to the 2018 C-HR, I believe that the acceleration is quite adequate. And, a couple of times, I've had my head pushed back against the head-restraint. While I'm not one who needs a Navigation system to show me where to go, the Bluetooth connection for my cell phone (though, I don't use it often) is a great thing to have. Now, I've only had the car for a little over a week, but so far, it's been AWESOME! And, if the on-board computer is to be believed, the MPG on each trip has ranged from very good to absolutely fantastic (ranges between 22.6 to 40.8). While the SmartKey system took a bit of getting use (I've been turning a key for over 40 years :) ), it's a great feature. My only complaints are: the base model should also be equipped with the BSM system, RCTA and Backup camera; considering the sportiness of the car, dual-exhaust would have been neat (luckily, I can buy (and have bought) bolt-on dual-exhaust tips; and a choice of interior colors (I love the exterior Metallic Silver Knockout, but the black interior gets hot during the summer months in Phoenix, AZ).
Hot Little SUV
BAS,07/05/2017
XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
We were looking to replace wife's 2010 Ford Edge Ltd. (loved the car- Ext warranty run out) We decided not to go back to Ford as the Edge has design and structural flaws in the newer model. (first had experience through Sister-in-law - Ford could not fix) We looked at and test drove VW, Jeep, and did not like the looks of Mazda, Nissan, Chevy, and did not want the high-end models, BMW, Porsche, Jag. I had seen the Ch-R in reviews - So I suggested Toyota - WHAT? We have never owned a Toyota, Drove the Rav 4 (edge like and size) drove the 86 (too small) Drove the CH-R. Wife loved it (5'-2") sporty 2 door look with 4 doors, hatchback, good gas mileage, and I (6'-1") rode in the back seat without too many problems, comfy even. BUT - only comes in two trim level with virtually no extras. NO NAV - can't get it in the CH-R, Cloth Seats. BUT - Toyota dealer customized the car with two tone Leather (like the Rav 4) and Remote Start. Wife loves the car, Small, (easy to drive and park) Sporty (great design look) and Priced right (under 26000) We look forward to many years with this car.
Great Purchase
Tim,06/20/2017
XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I just purchased a C-HR premium and could not be happier. It wil be used mainly in the city and the amount of safety features was well worth the money. Great styling and very co for table interior. Acceleration could be better than however, works perfect for our use.
Not so big and not too small
SWH,11/20/2017
XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Yes, I've read the knocks on the acceleration, I had a V6 Cadillac, but truthfully where can you drive that fast any more? The speed is perfectly adequate and may be the only downside to the car. The blind spots are thoroughly taken care of by the Blind Spot Detection. I think it may be the safest car I've ever owned. I drive it on the turnpike every day and acceleration once you are up to speed isn't an issue - you only see it when you try to accelerate from a stop. The ride is close to my old Cadillac - it probably would be spot on with beefier tires, but it wouldn't look so great. Steering is terrific. I love the rear view camera in the rear view mirror, makes total sense and is one of the reasons I bought the car. I have the blue with white top so it's hard to find a cuter car. Surprisingly my 6' husband has no issue with getting in and out or sitting comfortably - up higher than sedans. The bluetooth is awesome but did miss XM radio so had it installed and it really should have a button to open your garage door. It would also be super cool if your apps would show up on the big touch screen then I could see Waze better. I would like to see it have 4 wheel drive, but that's going to increase the price a lot. I bought the car in October and its June now - and I would still say that I absolutely love this car. Haven't had a problem, it's absolutely perfect. **Update: A little over a year later and I still love the car and haven't had an issue. Still love the heck out of this car. ***Update: Finally had an issue - the battery died - just remember to replace it at two years. The electronics drag down the battery.
See all 58 reviews of the 2018 Toyota C-HR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota C-HR features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the C-HR models:

Full-Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Maintains a set distance between the C-HR and the car in front while cruise control is active. Can bring the C-HR to a complete stop.
Pre-Collision System
Warns the driver when it approaches an object in front too quickly. Automatically applies the brakes to prevent or reduce potential impacts.
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Alerts the driver if the C-HR wanders out of its lane. The C-HR is guided back to the lane if the adaptive cruise control system is active.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Toyota C-HR

Used 2018 Toyota C-HR Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota C-HR is offered in the following submodels: C-HR SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota C-HR?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota C-HR trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE is priced between $16,400 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 10176 and81330 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium is priced between $16,449 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 5281 and72519 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Toyota C-HRS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota C-HR for sale near. There are currently 50 used and CPO 2018 C-HRS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,400 and mileage as low as 5281 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota C-HR.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota C-HRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota C-HR for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,396.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,231.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota C-HR for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,055.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota C-HR?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota C-HR lease specials

Related Used 2018 Toyota C-HR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles