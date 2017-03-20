Yes, I've read the knocks on the acceleration, I had a V6 Cadillac, but truthfully where can you drive that fast any more? The speed is perfectly adequate and may be the only downside to the car. The blind spots are thoroughly taken care of by the Blind Spot Detection. I think it may be the safest car I've ever owned. I drive it on the turnpike every day and acceleration once you are up to speed isn't an issue - you only see it when you try to accelerate from a stop. The ride is close to my old Cadillac - it probably would be spot on with beefier tires, but it wouldn't look so great. Steering is terrific. I love the rear view camera in the rear view mirror, makes total sense and is one of the reasons I bought the car. I have the blue with white top so it's hard to find a cuter car. Surprisingly my 6' husband has no issue with getting in and out or sitting comfortably - up higher than sedans. The bluetooth is awesome but did miss XM radio so had it installed and it really should have a button to open your garage door. It would also be super cool if your apps would show up on the big touch screen then I could see Waze better. I would like to see it have 4 wheel drive, but that's going to increase the price a lot. I bought the car in October and its June now - and I would still say that I absolutely love this car. Haven't had a problem, it's absolutely perfect. **Update: A little over a year later and I still love the car and haven't had an issue. Still love the heck out of this car. ***Update: Finally had an issue - the battery died - just remember to replace it at two years. The electronics drag down the battery.

