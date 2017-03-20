2018 Toyota C-HR Review
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling makes it fun to zip around turns
- Comes standard with plenty of features, including advanced safety
- Swoopy styling helps it stand out
- Unlike on most rivals, all-wheel drive isn't available
- Even in this slow class, acceleration is lethargic
- Navigation, satellite radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto not offered
- Pervasive road and engine noise in the cabin
Which C-HR does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.4 / 10
It's no secret that Americans don't buy hatchbacks and station wagons en masse anymore. But the last two decades have revealed that people really like them if they ride a bit higher, have optional all-wheel drive and look more like an SUV — i.e., a crossover. The outrageously successful Toyota RAV4 is a prime example, and now Toyota is hoping you'll have a similar affinity toward the all-new 2018 Toyota C-HR.
The C-HR is smaller and more affordable than the RAV4. In fact, it was originally developed for Toyota's now-defunct Scion brand, which largely explains the C-HR's flamboyant styling and sporty handling. These two key attributes, along with the extensive list of standard safety features, are the main reasons to consider the C-HR in our opinion.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Toyota C-HR as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.
2018 Toyota C-HR models
The 2018 Toyota C-HR comes in just two trim levels, though you do get a lot of standard features on both. The well-equipped base XLE comes loaded with just about everything the C-HR has to offer. Stepping up to the XLE Premium involves a relatively modest price bump and adds a few more luxury and safety features. Though there are no stand-alone factory options, a number of dealer-installed accessories are available, including a roof rack and cargo storage solutions.
Every C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (144 horsepower, 139 pound-feet of torque) matched to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features on the XLE include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, remote locking and unlocking, a driver information display, adjustable driving modes, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat, a cargo cover, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system with HD radio and a USB port. Several advanced safety and convenience features are also standard, including traffic-adapting cruise control, brake hold at stoplights, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.
Upgrading to the XLE Premium trim gets you foglights, keyless entry and ignition, power-folding mirrors, heated front seats with two-way power lumbar for the driver, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Trim tested
Driving6.5
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology6.0
Scorecard
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the C-HR models:
- Full-Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the C-HR and the car in front while cruise control is active. Can bring the C-HR to a complete stop.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver when it approaches an object in front too quickly. Automatically applies the brakes to prevent or reduce potential impacts.
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver if the C-HR wanders out of its lane. The C-HR is guided back to the lane if the adaptive cruise control system is active.
