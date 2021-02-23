What is the C-HR?

The Toyota C-HR is a subcompact crossover, or extra-small SUV, designed to combine the driving experience of a sedan with the raised seating position of an SUV. It has a coupe-like sloping roofline to accentuate its eye-catching looks, and it's available in three trims: the LE, XLE and Limited. There are several vehicles in this style that do a good job of providing easy access with good fuel economy at an affordable price. Unfortunately, the C-HR is not one of our favorites.

Toyota first offered the C-HR in 2018. New styling and standard features were added for the 2020 model year. However, these revisions were not enough to elevate the C-HR into the upper echelon of our rankings of small SUVs you can buy. The C-HR is effectively hamstrung by its weak engine, noisy interior and lack of cargo capacity. It also does not offer all-wheel drive as an option.

We expect Toyota to add new standard features to the 2022 C-HR. There could also be variants in the vein of the C-HR Nightshade Edition appearance package that offered black interior and exterior trim for 2021. But the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission, or CVT, in every C-HR are likely to return unchanged. A highlight, at least, is the C-HR's fuel economy — it gets an EPA-rated 29 mpg combined, which is good for the class.