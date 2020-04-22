2021 Toyota C-HR Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 04/22/2020

The 2021 C-HR is a compact crossover that sits at the bottom of Toyota's lineup, serving as an entry-level model akin to the Yaris or the Corolla. Like everything in this class, the C-HR packs flashy styling, though we're split on how well the design works in person. We expect few if any changes for 2021, though the C-HR had a refresh in 2020 that brought with it new front-end styling and more features, including LED headlights and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.

Still, that wasn't quite enough to drive the C-HR up in our compact crossover rankings. A gutless engine and lack of all-wheel drive hold it back in this class. If you're in the market for a small, stylish crossover, consider our top-ranked choices in its class: the Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul and Honda HR-V.

The C-HR should be available in three trim levels: LE, XLE and Limited, and all C-HRs use the same powertrain. Features on the C-HR include keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and an 8-inch touchscreen display.