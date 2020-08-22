Used 2018 Toyota C-HR for Sale Near Me

849 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C-HR Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 849 listings
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    18,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,878

    $5,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    9,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,469

    $3,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium

    21,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,548

    $3,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium

    18,880 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,499

    $2,895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium

    25,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $3,252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium

    28,991 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $3,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    27,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,588

    $2,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Silver
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    10,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,688

    $2,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    22,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $2,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    13,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,447

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    22,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,722

    $2,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    27,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $2,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium

    27,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,484

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium

    25,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $2,252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium

    34,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,994

    $3,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    20,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,800

    $3,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    27,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,980

    $2,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota C-HR XLE

    30,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,489

    $2,222 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota C-HR searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 849 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota C-HR
  4. Used 2018 Toyota C-HR

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota C-HR

Read recent reviews for the Toyota C-HR
Overall Consumer Rating
3.958 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Zips Right Along
Anthony Sanseverino,09/04/2017
XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
After reading a couple of other reviews that said acceleration (especially to Highway speeds) was poor, I was quite apprehensive about leasing/purchasing this vehicle. But, after a test drive that allowed me to accelerate quickly, and get on the freeway, I've come to the conclusion that those other reviewers must be use to V-6, or V-8 power. Or, they aren't use to the smoothness of the CVT. As someone who transitioned from a 4-cylinder 2005 Toyota RAV-4 to the 2018 C-HR, I believe that the acceleration is quite adequate. And, a couple of times, I've had my head pushed back against the head-restraint. While I'm not one who needs a Navigation system to show me where to go, the Bluetooth connection for my cell phone (though, I don't use it often) is a great thing to have. Now, I've only had the car for a little over a week, but so far, it's been AWESOME! And, if the on-board computer is to be believed, the MPG on each trip has ranged from very good to absolutely fantastic (ranges between 22.6 to 40.8). While the SmartKey system took a bit of getting use (I've been turning a key for over 40 years :) ), it's a great feature. My only complaints are: the base model should also be equipped with the BSM system, RCTA and Backup camera; considering the sportiness of the car, dual-exhaust would have been neat (luckily, I can buy (and have bought) bolt-on dual-exhaust tips; and a choice of interior colors (I love the exterior Metallic Silver Knockout, but the black interior gets hot during the summer months in Phoenix, AZ).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
C-HR
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota C-HR info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings