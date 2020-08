Used 2018 Toyota C-HR for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California

Black All-Weather Floor Liners (Discontinued) Mudguards Rear Bumper Applique/Protector (Tms) Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Sand Pearl Black; Fabric Seat Material This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with 27,756mi. Toyota Factory Certified. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. CARFAX one-owner vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR008435

Stock: JR008435

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-23-2020