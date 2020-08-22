Used 2018 Toyota C-HR for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,878$5,335 Below Market
Urse Honda - Bridgeport / West Virginia
2018 Toyota C-HR Odometer is 21084 miles below market average! 27/31 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, INCLUDES WARRANTY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT URSE TRADE IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT, FWD, Ruby Flare Pearl, Black w/Fabric Seat Material, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. For the added piece of mind with safety at everyoneâ s top priority, Urse has gone the extra mile to ensure proper disinfecting measures of all touch points of this vehicle. We are also offering a full buying experience from the comfort of your home. Please contact us today for further information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR038132
Stock: H20302A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 9,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,469$3,452 Below Market
Toyota of Manhattan - New York / New York
Toyota of Manhattan is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE only has 9,200mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota C-HR XLE was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Toyota from Toyota of Manhattan. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This 2018 Toyota C-HR has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Toyota of Manhattan is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE only has 9,200mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Toyota C-HR XLE is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota C-HR XLE will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX0JR016005
Stock: T15231
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium21,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,548$3,117 Below Market
Ed Martin Toyota - Noblesville / Indiana
1 OWNER, EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY! BOUGHT HERE NEW, SERVICED HERE REGULARLY! 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16VXLE Premium Package:Integrated Fog Lights, Smart Key System with Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitor with Integrated Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Auto Fold Outside Mirrors, Puddle Lamp with "Toyota C-HR" Projection, Front Seat Heaters, and Driver Power LumbarAll Weather Floor LinersMudguardsOdometer is 5334 miles below market average! 27/31 City/Highway MPGEd Martin Auto Group! Doing business in the Indianapolis, Anderson, Pendleton, Carmel, Geist, Noblesville, Westfield, Lawrence, Speedway area for over 63 YEARS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX2JR044937
Stock: 601743A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 18,880 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,499$2,895 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $24,350*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 05/25/2021 OR 17,120 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Every C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (144 horsepower, 139 pound-feet of torque) matched to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features on the XLE include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, remote locking and unlocking, a driver information display, adjustable driving modes, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat, a cargo cover, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system with HD radio and a USB port. Several advanced safety and convenience features are also standard, including traffic-adapting cruise control, brake hold at stoplights, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention. Upgrading to the XLE Premium trim gets you foglights, keyless entry and ignition, power-folding mirrors, heated front seats with two-way power lumbar for the driver, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. FEATURES One Owner FWD Auxilary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Privacy Glass Push Button Start Tire Pressure Monitor USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKHMBX8J1001326
Stock: 001326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium25,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,998$3,252 Below Market
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX5JR011236
Stock: 20T2308A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 28,991 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,999$3,243 Below Market
Autopia Motorcars - Union / New Jersey
We Will Be Delivering Vehicles and Our Interest Rate Has Dropped
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX8JR004796
Stock: 004796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,588$2,985 Below Market
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX9JR012325
Stock: 20T3562A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 10,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,688$2,291 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
• XLE Model • Low Mileage! • *4.29% APR financing based on approved tier 1 credit and expires 08/31/2020. TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year or 100K Warranty* 1 YEAR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX1JR051426
Stock: 1P05015
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 22,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,999$2,378 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
*TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE SYSTEM*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *POWER LIFT GATE*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*, *FULL WHEEL TRIM*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER VEHICLE*. CARFAX One-Owner. Black Sand Pearl 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2070 miles below market average! 27/31 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX1JR052222
Stock: 3U052222
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 13,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,447$2,164 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
Toyota Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 13,776! JUST REPRICED FROM $22,988, PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below NADA Retail!, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Lane Keeping Assist CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Lane Keeping Assist. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Toyota XLE with BLIZZARD PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 144 HP at 6100 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUEWas $22,988. This C-HR is priced $2,600 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECertified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKHMBX1J1010501
Stock: 1010501
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,722$2,232 Below Market
Toyota of Batavia - Batavia / New York
Dare to compare! This gas-saving 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE will get you where you need to go... This trustworthy Vehicle would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, CVT Transmission, Climate control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX8JR013448
Stock: P1847
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 27,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,998$2,648 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Black All-Weather Floor Liners (Discontinued) Mudguards Rear Bumper Applique/Protector (Tms) Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Sand Pearl Black; Fabric Seat Material This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Buena Park's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with 27,756mi. Toyota Factory Certified. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This C-HR XLE was gently driven and it shows. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. AutoNation Toyota Buena Park is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE only has 27,756mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dream Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Toyota C-HR has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This Toyota C-HR XLE is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This 2018 Toyota C-HR has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. With less than 27,756mi on this Toyota C-HR, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Looking for a Toyota C-HR that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR008435
Stock: JR008435
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 27,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,484
Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 6002 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Iceberg/Ruby Flare Pearl 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V FWD 27/31 City/Highway MPGCome visit our State-of -the-Art dealership. Our beautiful facility, service drive, amenities and HUGE selection of New & Pre-Owned vehicles make STONEBRIAR CHEVROLET your premier choice for Chevrolet dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by or give us a call and see how we are 'MAKING IT EASY!'Learn your options for saving time and money, we make your purchase easy at StoneBriar Chevrolet. Call and talk to one of our dedicated Internet Managers today, they have the experience and authority to make your purchase painless and trouble free! Need financing? Call us now! Stonebriar Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Mckinney, Carrollton, Little Elm, Denton, Ft Worth, Arlington, Richardson,The Colony,Grapevine, Colleyville, Lewisville and Irving.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX5JR033267
Stock: JR033267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 25,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,000$2,252 Below Market
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **FREE LIFETIME UNLIMITED WARRANTY!!! See Dealer for Details., **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **ONE OWNER, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBA, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Material, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Touch-Screen Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKHMBX7J1005674
Stock: 005674T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 34,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,994$3,770 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2018 Toyota C-HR XLEPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 27/31 City/Highway MPGCOMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY WITH IN 150 MILES!-Vehicle professionally detailed-Still covered under the full balance of factory warranty-One owner-Clean carfax-Local trade-Well kept conditionIt has:-Alloy wheels-Push button start-Lane keeping assistance-Bluetooth handsfree-Bluetooth audio - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX8JR059961
Stock: 20P0414Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 20,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,800$3,410 Below Market
Damar Cars - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX7JR022240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,980$2,792 Below Market
DCH Brunswick Toyota - North Brunswick / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, BACK-UP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 10 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 31 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS. DCH Brunswick Toyota proudly services the central New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX4JR004178
Stock: BTR2325
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 30,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,489$2,222 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Special Color Black All-Weather Floor Liners (Discontinued) Rear Bumper Applique/Protector (Tms) Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Fabric Seat Material Blizzard Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CPO ** Toyota Pre-Owned Certified means you get: 160 Point Inspection plus 12-month/12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, Whichever comes first from date of Toyota Certified Used Vehicle purchase. You also get 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty Whichever comes first from date of Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) purchase or 100,000 total vehicle miles. Roadside Assistance Available also to you when your vehicle breaks down or when there is a vehicle emergency, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year . This Toyota includes: INTERIOR: 7 Touch-Screen Display Audio, AM/FM/HD Radio w/Aha,6 Spkrs,AUX/USB Ports w/iPod Connectivity,Hands-Free Phone Capability & Music Streaming via Bluetooth Wireless Technology; Voice Recognition Technology 4.2 Color Multi-Information Display Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control System Rmte Kylss Entry w/Lock,Unlock,Panic Btn Pwr Locks, Pwr Windows w/One-Touch Auto Up/Down in All Positions Lthr Trim Tilt/Teles Str Whl w/Aud, MID, BT, Voice Command, DRCC, LDA, Trip Cntrl EXTERIOR: Proj-Bm Halogen Hdlmps w/Auto On/Off LED Daytime Running Lights w/On/Off Rear Window Wiper & Defogger Color-Keyed Pwr Outs Mrrs w/Turn Sig Ind Variable & Intermit Fr Windshield Wipers SAFETY AND CONVENIENCE: Toyota Safety Sense P: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection; Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist; Automatic High Beams; Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Electric Parking Brake and Brake Hold Dr/Fr Psgr Adv Airbag System, Dr Knee Airbag, Dr/Fr Psgr & Rr Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Fr/Rr Side Curtain Airbags, Fr Psgr Seat Cushion Airbag Auto-Dimming Rrview Mrr w/Backup Camera LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for CHildren Tire Pressure Monitoring System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The Toyota C-HR is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Toyota C-HR makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NMTKHMBX6JR031835
Stock: JR031835
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
