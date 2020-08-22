Used 2018 Toyota C-HR for Sale Near Me

After reading a couple of other reviews that said acceleration (especially to Highway speeds) was poor, I was quite apprehensive about leasing/purchasing this vehicle. But, after a test drive that allowed me to accelerate quickly, and get on the freeway, I've come to the conclusion that those other reviewers must be use to V-6, or V-8 power. Or, they aren't use to the smoothness of the CVT. As someone who transitioned from a 4-cylinder 2005 Toyota RAV-4 to the 2018 C-HR, I believe that the acceleration is quite adequate. And, a couple of times, I've had my head pushed back against the head-restraint. While I'm not one who needs a Navigation system to show me where to go, the Bluetooth connection for my cell phone (though, I don't use it often) is a great thing to have. Now, I've only had the car for a little over a week, but so far, it's been AWESOME! And, if the on-board computer is to be believed, the MPG on each trip has ranged from very good to absolutely fantastic (ranges between 22.6 to 40.8). While the SmartKey system took a bit of getting use (I've been turning a key for over 40 years :) ), it's a great feature. My only complaints are: the base model should also be equipped with the BSM system, RCTA and Backup camera; considering the sportiness of the car, dual-exhaust would have been neat (luckily, I can buy (and have bought) bolt-on dual-exhaust tips; and a choice of interior colors (I love the exterior Metallic Silver Knockout, but the black interior gets hot during the summer months in Phoenix, AZ).

