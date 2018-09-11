5 star reviews: 65 %

4 star reviews: 30 %

3 star reviews: 2 %

2 star reviews: 3 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 37 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My Ruby Flare CHR (Raijin)

Dan , 01/01/2019

LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Absolutely fell in love with the exterior of the CH-R! In my opinion it is the most attractive option in its’ class. The ruby flare pearl is stunning in any light! Yes, there’s no awd, but honestly not a deal breaker for me. In “Sport” mode it has plenty of acceleration from the 2.0 . I also like the ride height for entry and exit of the vehicle, not too low or high....just right! The only thingsI feel i would like to change is the center console layout and fuel tank capacity. All in all I am one very satisfied consumer with my Toyota CH-R.

5 out of 5 stars, My C-HR is fun to drive

KatK , 11/01/2018

LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I have driven my 2019 C-HR for several weeks, and I love it! It is fun to drive, especially on windy roads, and it turns and stops on a dime. Acceleration is slow and visibility is poor in the backseat, but speed has not been a problem, and I rarely have anyone in the back seats. Its cool exterior makes the C-HR stand out among CUVs, and I think it’s edgy. The safety features are fantastic. I have been very happy with this car, and I recommend it for most drivers.

5 out of 5 stars, Very impressive vehicle

Anthony Mantle , 12/22/2018

Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I recently gave my review on the Toyota C-HR Hybrid subcompact SUV that I had driven, while on vacation in Europe, in September of 2018. As I said at that time I was very impressed with this vehicle. Firstly it had a very good appearance, it also had many safety features as well as comfort aids like self parking. It had great acceleration & maneuverability with feather light steering. The best feature of all was it could get 74 miles per gallon. As I was so impressed with it I decided to check one out upon my return home to the USA. I was saddened to find that the Hybrid version was not available in the States, only the 2 litre gas engine version is available here at home, & the reviews were not that flattering. At least a couple of reviews claimed it was sluggish & lacked acceleration from the standing start. Speaking with a couple of dealerships sales staff they felt that was not true, but I would naturally expect an answer like that from the sales people. Consequently I took a test drive to see for myself if this claim had any credulity. Up front I was not expecting the performance one would expect from a Corvette or Porsche, but I was pleasantly surprised with the handling & acceleration that this model put out. It had everything that I wanted in a car of this size. Where I live in Oregon there is an on ramp to the freeway that is also on a fairly steep incline & as this is the main interstate from Mexico to Canada it has more than it's fair share of semi trucks. The Toyota C-HR had every bit of adequate acceleration needed to merge into the traffic at highway speeds in a very short time, without putting myself or any other vehicle in danger. Again the USA version does lack some of the extra features that the Europeans enjoy like that self parking I mentioned. But it does still have most of the extras found on the "Paris Auto Show" model. Bottom line I was hooked & decided to buy one for myself. Now to get the best price, I contacted dealerships from the northern border to the southern border of Oregon & was offered a price I could not refuse from a dealership in Portland about as north as you can get. Unfortunately I live in southern Oregon so that would be several hundred miles drive back. But the price as I said was too good to refuse. I flew up to Portland where the dealership picked me up & in under two hours I was in possession of my Metallic Silver LXE C-HR beauty, & on my way back to southern Oregon. The journey back afforded me plenty of time & opportunities to check out it's many features. Of course being a brand new car, one feature I could not check out was the Cruise Control, that has a programmable safety set distance from the vehicle in front. My trip home was most definitely an enjoyable one & the car performed above my expectations. I am totally pleased with this vehicle & although I can not expect to get the miles per gallon the Hybrid version gets it is not too far off what one might expect to get from comparable Hybrids of this size available in the USA. Lastly some reviews did complain that the back seats were somewhat confining & they definitely are not spacious but unless the person in the back is large I think they would be adequate, particularly so if the passengers were children. We did have two adult passengers in the one we rented in Europe & they found it was fine for them but I must confess these two ladies were petit ladies. As for my wife & I we will not be having anyone in the rear seats & plan to use that space for baggage when shopping. And so that is not an issue for us. If a person has an interest in this vehicle they should check that issue out for their personal needs, otherwise I could find no fault with this Toyota model. It is now late July & I have now added just a few more miles since I posted my original review. And I still love this car. It is a pleasure to drive & handles extremely well. I am not exactly a small guy & I feel very comfortable inside. Perhaps I might feel a little cramped if seated in the rear but I have not even tried to sit in the rear seats. The car was bought, as I previously said, with the intention of just my wife & I driving in it. If we were to take passengers we would have driven our Honda Pilot that carries up to eight people. Which as of yesterday was traded in for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE. Being impressed with the C-HR we decided to buy another model Toyota with comparable safety features we have come to appreciate in the C-HR. Hence we settled on the Highlander. I still am reluctant to give a rating on reliability just yet as I still have very few miles on the C-HR but I confidently expect it to live up to the Toyota reputation of being very reliable. I have now enjoyed my C-HR for one year now & still find it a fun car to drive, something I do only during good weather conditions. If it's raining or snowing it stays in the garage. Consequently there is still under 1000 miles on the clock

4 out of 5 stars, happy owner

Ed Newton , 01/19/2019

XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I've had this car for over a year and a half and I like it a lot. One review said there was a good bit of road noise on trips. I drove a round trip totally 700 miles and found it to be very quite on the road, especially on interstates. As far as comfort, for a small car I found it to be very comfortable and the heated front seats are great. Not sure what Edmunds is talking about. As for exceleration it could have a bit more pep but it's not bad. The lane departure alert is an awesome safety feature as well as the front collision warning system! As far as cargo room I find it to be just fine for my needs. (If someone wants a ton of cargo room, then buy a regular SUV for pete's sake!) Only thing this care doesn"t have but should is a navigation system built in. TOYOTA should realize most people want and need this and it should have been in this car from day one. As far as seeing through the rear window, which some reviews say is hampered by its design, I have no problems seeing when I back up, especially with the backup camera. Overall I find this car to be a perfect fit for me. When my lease is up in a little over a year I hope it has a navigation system by then..... Toyota are you listening? Thank you.

Write a review

See all 37 reviews