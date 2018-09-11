2019 Toyota C-HR
2019 Toyota C-HRMSRP Range: $21,145 - $26,200
Which C-HR does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Sporty handling makes it fun to zip around turns
- Comes standard with plenty of features, including safety tech
- Swoopy styling helps it stand out
- Unlike on most rivals, all-wheel drive isn't available
- Even in this slow class, acceleration is lethargic
- Pervasive road and engine noise in the cabin
- Minimal cargo space, even for its small segment
- New LE and Limited trim levels
- Apple CarPlay is now standard
- New optional factory navigation system
- Revised feature availability
- Part of the first C-HR generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating6.6 / 10
The popularity of subcompact crossovers is growing and with the introduction of the Toyota C-HR last year, so, too, are the choices available to shoppers. In its inaugural year, we noted the C-HR's sporty handling and generous list of features (including advanced safety equipment) as some of its strengths. We also pointed out the noticeable absence of Apple CarPlay, an integrated navigation system and leather upholstery on the available features list. Well, what a difference a year makes: The 2019 Toyota C-HR can now be had with all of them.
We're still not fans of the weak engine and its lazy acceleration, while the lack of an all-wheel-drive option should continue to be a drawback for those in cold-weather climates. On the whole, the C-HR's updates for 2019 go a long way. In particular, its new base LE trim drops the price of admission to be competitive with its chief rivals: the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-3. Meanwhile, the top trim gets a new name, more features and a corresponding bump in price.
Toyota C-HR models
For 2019, the Toyota C-HR is available in three trim levels, including the new entry-level LE trim that's more competitive against other subcompact crossovers when it comes to price. The XLE adds a few niceties and safety features, while the top trim is now called the Limited and comes with a noticeable price jump from last year.
Every C-HR is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (144 horsepower, 139 pound-feet of torque) matched to only front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Standard features for the base LE trim include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, adjustable driving modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a cargo cover, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a USB port, Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker audio system.
Several advanced safety and convenience features are also standard, including automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, brake hold at stoplights, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The XLE trim upgrades to 18-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.
The top-of-the-line Limited trim gets you foglights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver two-way power lumbar adjustment, and an upgraded infotainment system (optional on XLE) that adds a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle controls, and satellite and HD radio. A navigation system can be integrated into the standard touchscreen only on the Limited trim.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota C-HR XLE Premium (2.0L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current C-HR has received some revisions, including a new base trim, the renaming of the XLE Premium trim to Limited, and a shuffling of some standard features between models. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's C-HR, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.6 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.0
Technology7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Absolutely fell in love with the exterior of the CH-R! In my opinion it is the most attractive option in its’ class. The ruby flare pearl is stunning in any light! Yes, there’s no awd, but honestly not a deal breaker for me. In “Sport” mode it has plenty of acceleration from the 2.0 . I also like the ride height for entry and exit of the vehicle, not too low or high....just right! The only thingsI feel i would like to change is the center console layout and fuel tank capacity. All in all I am one very satisfied consumer with my Toyota CH-R.
I have driven my 2019 C-HR for several weeks, and I love it! It is fun to drive, especially on windy roads, and it turns and stops on a dime. Acceleration is slow and visibility is poor in the backseat, but speed has not been a problem, and I rarely have anyone in the back seats. Its cool exterior makes the C-HR stand out among CUVs, and I think it’s edgy. The safety features are fantastic. I have been very happy with this car, and I recommend it for most drivers.
I recently gave my review on the Toyota C-HR Hybrid subcompact SUV that I had driven, while on vacation in Europe, in September of 2018. As I said at that time I was very impressed with this vehicle. Firstly it had a very good appearance, it also had many safety features as well as comfort aids like self parking. It had great acceleration & maneuverability with feather light steering. The best feature of all was it could get 74 miles per gallon. As I was so impressed with it I decided to check one out upon my return home to the USA. I was saddened to find that the Hybrid version was not available in the States, only the 2 litre gas engine version is available here at home, & the reviews were not that flattering. At least a couple of reviews claimed it was sluggish & lacked acceleration from the standing start. Speaking with a couple of dealerships sales staff they felt that was not true, but I would naturally expect an answer like that from the sales people. Consequently I took a test drive to see for myself if this claim had any credulity. Up front I was not expecting the performance one would expect from a Corvette or Porsche, but I was pleasantly surprised with the handling & acceleration that this model put out. It had everything that I wanted in a car of this size. Where I live in Oregon there is an on ramp to the freeway that is also on a fairly steep incline & as this is the main interstate from Mexico to Canada it has more than it's fair share of semi trucks. The Toyota C-HR had every bit of adequate acceleration needed to merge into the traffic at highway speeds in a very short time, without putting myself or any other vehicle in danger. Again the USA version does lack some of the extra features that the Europeans enjoy like that self parking I mentioned. But it does still have most of the extras found on the "Paris Auto Show" model. Bottom line I was hooked & decided to buy one for myself. Now to get the best price, I contacted dealerships from the northern border to the southern border of Oregon & was offered a price I could not refuse from a dealership in Portland about as north as you can get. Unfortunately I live in southern Oregon so that would be several hundred miles drive back. But the price as I said was too good to refuse. I flew up to Portland where the dealership picked me up & in under two hours I was in possession of my Metallic Silver LXE C-HR beauty, & on my way back to southern Oregon. The journey back afforded me plenty of time & opportunities to check out it's many features. Of course being a brand new car, one feature I could not check out was the Cruise Control, that has a programmable safety set distance from the vehicle in front. My trip home was most definitely an enjoyable one & the car performed above my expectations. I am totally pleased with this vehicle & although I can not expect to get the miles per gallon the Hybrid version gets it is not too far off what one might expect to get from comparable Hybrids of this size available in the USA. Lastly some reviews did complain that the back seats were somewhat confining & they definitely are not spacious but unless the person in the back is large I think they would be adequate, particularly so if the passengers were children. We did have two adult passengers in the one we rented in Europe & they found it was fine for them but I must confess these two ladies were petit ladies. As for my wife & I we will not be having anyone in the rear seats & plan to use that space for baggage when shopping. And so that is not an issue for us. If a person has an interest in this vehicle they should check that issue out for their personal needs, otherwise I could find no fault with this Toyota model. It is now late July & I have now added just a few more miles since I posted my original review. And I still love this car. It is a pleasure to drive & handles extremely well. I am not exactly a small guy & I feel very comfortable inside. Perhaps I might feel a little cramped if seated in the rear but I have not even tried to sit in the rear seats. The car was bought, as I previously said, with the intention of just my wife & I driving in it. If we were to take passengers we would have driven our Honda Pilot that carries up to eight people. Which as of yesterday was traded in for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE. Being impressed with the C-HR we decided to buy another model Toyota with comparable safety features we have come to appreciate in the C-HR. Hence we settled on the Highlander. I still am reluctant to give a rating on reliability just yet as I still have very few miles on the C-HR but I confidently expect it to live up to the Toyota reputation of being very reliable. I have now enjoyed my C-HR for one year now & still find it a fun car to drive, something I do only during good weather conditions. If it's raining or snowing it stays in the garage. Consequently there is still under 1000 miles on the clock
I've had this car for over a year and a half and I like it a lot. One review said there was a good bit of road noise on trips. I drove a round trip totally 700 miles and found it to be very quite on the road, especially on interstates. As far as comfort, for a small car I found it to be very comfortable and the heated front seats are great. Not sure what Edmunds is talking about. As for exceleration it could have a bit more pep but it's not bad. The lane departure alert is an awesome safety feature as well as the front collision warning system! As far as cargo room I find it to be just fine for my needs. (If someone wants a ton of cargo room, then buy a regular SUV for pete's sake!) Only thing this care doesn"t have but should is a navigation system built in. TOYOTA should realize most people want and need this and it should have been in this car from day one. As far as seeing through the rear window, which some reviews say is hampered by its design, I have no problems seeing when I back up, especially with the backup camera. Overall I find this car to be a perfect fit for me. When my lease is up in a little over a year I hope it has a navigation system by then..... Toyota are you listening? Thank you.
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,180
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|144 hp @ 6100 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,145
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|144 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,200
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|144 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite C-HR safety features:
- Full-Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the C-HR and the car in front while cruise control is active. Can bring the C-HR to a complete stop.
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns the driver when it approaches an object in front too quickly. Automatically applies the brakes to prevent or reduce potential impacts.
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver if the C-HR wanders out of its lane and can also make gentle corrective steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota C-HR vs. the competition
Toyota C-HR vs. Honda HR-V
Neither the HR-V nor the C-HR will impress you with its acceleration, but the Honda is almost a full second quicker to 60 mph. The HR-V does have a clear advantage when it comes to cargo capacity, though, with 24.3 cubic feet to the C-HR's 19 cubic feet. The Honda also benefits from some clever storage solutions and pulls ahead again for those in cold-weather climates since the C-HR is not available with all-wheel drive.
Toyota C-HR vs. Mazda CX-3
From the evocative styling to the engaging driving dynamics and fuel efficiency, there's a lot to like about the Mazda CX-3. Were it not for real-world practicality, it could be a class leader, but the tiny cargo space and cramped rear seats keep it from garnering that top spot. It reaches 60 mph 2 seconds quicker than the C-HR and is considerably more fun to drive.
Toyota C-HR vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona is the most recent addition to the subcompact crossover class and benefits from having benchmarks to meet or beat. With the 1.6-liter turbo engine, it's the quickest in the class and has plenty of pep right off the line. Its handling is appropriately confident. As with most Hyundais, the Kona also gets you a lot of standard features for the money along with the industry's longest warranty.
