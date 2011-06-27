  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. 2019 Ram 3500
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Ram 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,287$33,154$36,675
Clean$29,711$32,525$35,974
Average$28,560$31,265$34,571
Rough$27,409$30,006$33,169
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,345$35,407$39,168
Clean$31,731$34,735$38,419
Average$30,501$33,390$36,921
Rough$29,272$32,045$35,423
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,437$47,859$49,620
Clean$45,555$46,950$48,672
Average$43,791$45,132$46,774
Rough$42,026$43,314$44,876
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,207$35,256$39,001
Clean$31,595$34,587$38,255
Average$30,371$33,247$36,763
Rough$29,148$31,908$35,272
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,556$27,976$30,947
Clean$25,071$27,444$30,355
Average$24,100$26,381$29,172
Rough$23,129$25,319$27,988
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,232$49,471$52,231
Clean$46,335$48,531$51,233
Average$44,540$46,652$49,235
Rough$42,745$44,773$47,237
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,989$30,638$33,893
Clean$27,457$30,056$33,244
Average$26,393$28,893$31,948
Rough$25,330$27,729$30,652
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,207$35,256$39,001
Clean$31,595$34,587$38,255
Average$30,371$33,247$36,763
Rough$29,148$31,908$35,272
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,601$41,160$45,532
Clean$36,887$40,378$44,661
Average$35,458$38,815$42,920
Rough$34,029$37,251$41,178
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,012$56,159$58,810
Clean$52,986$55,092$57,685
Average$50,933$52,959$55,436
Rough$48,881$50,826$53,186
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,220$52,217$53,462
Clean$50,246$51,225$52,439
Average$48,300$49,242$50,395
Rough$46,354$47,258$48,350
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,170$36,310$40,166
Clean$32,540$35,620$39,398
Average$31,280$34,241$37,862
Rough$30,019$32,862$36,326
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,797$29,334$32,449
Clean$26,288$28,777$31,829
Average$25,270$27,662$30,588
Rough$24,252$26,548$29,347
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,157$38,232$40,786
Clean$35,470$37,506$40,006
Average$34,096$36,053$38,446
Rough$32,722$34,601$36,886
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,091$56,286$57,773
Clean$54,044$55,217$56,668
Average$51,951$53,078$54,458
Rough$49,857$50,940$52,249
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,927$52,167$53,707
Clean$49,960$51,176$52,680
Average$48,024$49,195$50,626
Rough$46,089$47,213$48,572
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,827$32,651$36,118
Clean$29,260$32,031$35,427
Average$28,127$30,790$34,046
Rough$26,994$29,550$32,665
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,188$37,424$41,399
Clean$33,538$36,713$40,607
Average$32,239$35,291$39,024
Rough$30,940$33,870$37,441
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,671$38,869$41,573
Clean$35,974$38,130$40,778
Average$34,581$36,654$39,188
Rough$33,187$35,177$37,598
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,277$32,118$34,383
Clean$29,702$31,508$33,726
Average$28,551$30,288$32,411
Rough$27,401$29,068$31,095
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,083$46,066$50,959
Clean$41,284$45,191$49,985
Average$39,684$43,441$48,036
Rough$38,085$41,691$46,087
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,774$48,668$49,784
Clean$46,866$47,743$48,832
Average$45,050$45,894$46,928
Rough$43,235$44,046$45,024
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,821$55,413$57,384
Clean$52,798$54,360$56,287
Average$50,753$52,255$54,092
Rough$48,708$50,150$51,897
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,242$39,673$43,886
Clean$35,553$38,919$43,047
Average$34,176$37,412$41,369
Rough$32,799$35,905$39,690
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,277$32,118$34,383
Clean$29,702$31,508$33,726
Average$28,551$30,288$32,411
Rough$27,401$29,068$31,095
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,214$51,504$53,105
Clean$49,260$50,526$52,089
Average$47,352$48,569$50,058
Rough$45,443$46,613$48,027
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,453$47,166$49,283
Clean$44,589$46,271$48,341
Average$42,862$44,479$46,456
Rough$41,135$42,687$44,571
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,091$41,697$46,126
Clean$37,368$40,905$45,244
Average$35,920$39,321$43,480
Rough$34,473$37,737$41,716
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,659$34,465$36,691
Clean$32,039$33,811$35,989
Average$30,798$32,501$34,586
Rough$29,557$31,192$33,183
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,317$27,714$30,657
Clean$24,836$27,187$30,071
Average$23,874$26,135$28,898
Rough$22,912$25,082$27,726
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,735$53,398$55,455
Clean$50,752$52,384$54,395
Average$48,786$50,356$52,274
Rough$46,820$48,327$50,153
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$53,475$54,632$56,074
Clean$52,459$53,595$55,002
Average$50,427$51,519$52,857
Rough$48,395$49,444$50,712
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,106$39,524$43,722
Clean$35,420$38,773$42,886
Average$34,048$37,272$41,214
Rough$32,676$35,770$39,542
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,758$39,143$43,301
Clean$35,079$38,400$42,473
Average$33,720$36,913$40,817
Rough$32,361$35,426$39,160
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,659$34,465$36,691
Clean$32,039$33,811$35,989
Average$30,798$32,501$34,586
Rough$29,557$31,192$33,183
Sell my 2019 Ram 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used Ram 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,525 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,525 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,525 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ram 3500 ranges from $27,409 to $36,675, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.