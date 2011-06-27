Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,287
|$33,154
|$36,675
|Clean
|$29,711
|$32,525
|$35,974
|Average
|$28,560
|$31,265
|$34,571
|Rough
|$27,409
|$30,006
|$33,169
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,345
|$35,407
|$39,168
|Clean
|$31,731
|$34,735
|$38,419
|Average
|$30,501
|$33,390
|$36,921
|Rough
|$29,272
|$32,045
|$35,423
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,437
|$47,859
|$49,620
|Clean
|$45,555
|$46,950
|$48,672
|Average
|$43,791
|$45,132
|$46,774
|Rough
|$42,026
|$43,314
|$44,876
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,207
|$35,256
|$39,001
|Clean
|$31,595
|$34,587
|$38,255
|Average
|$30,371
|$33,247
|$36,763
|Rough
|$29,148
|$31,908
|$35,272
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,556
|$27,976
|$30,947
|Clean
|$25,071
|$27,444
|$30,355
|Average
|$24,100
|$26,381
|$29,172
|Rough
|$23,129
|$25,319
|$27,988
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,232
|$49,471
|$52,231
|Clean
|$46,335
|$48,531
|$51,233
|Average
|$44,540
|$46,652
|$49,235
|Rough
|$42,745
|$44,773
|$47,237
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,989
|$30,638
|$33,893
|Clean
|$27,457
|$30,056
|$33,244
|Average
|$26,393
|$28,893
|$31,948
|Rough
|$25,330
|$27,729
|$30,652
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,207
|$35,256
|$39,001
|Clean
|$31,595
|$34,587
|$38,255
|Average
|$30,371
|$33,247
|$36,763
|Rough
|$29,148
|$31,908
|$35,272
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,601
|$41,160
|$45,532
|Clean
|$36,887
|$40,378
|$44,661
|Average
|$35,458
|$38,815
|$42,920
|Rough
|$34,029
|$37,251
|$41,178
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,012
|$56,159
|$58,810
|Clean
|$52,986
|$55,092
|$57,685
|Average
|$50,933
|$52,959
|$55,436
|Rough
|$48,881
|$50,826
|$53,186
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,220
|$52,217
|$53,462
|Clean
|$50,246
|$51,225
|$52,439
|Average
|$48,300
|$49,242
|$50,395
|Rough
|$46,354
|$47,258
|$48,350
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,170
|$36,310
|$40,166
|Clean
|$32,540
|$35,620
|$39,398
|Average
|$31,280
|$34,241
|$37,862
|Rough
|$30,019
|$32,862
|$36,326
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,797
|$29,334
|$32,449
|Clean
|$26,288
|$28,777
|$31,829
|Average
|$25,270
|$27,662
|$30,588
|Rough
|$24,252
|$26,548
|$29,347
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,157
|$38,232
|$40,786
|Clean
|$35,470
|$37,506
|$40,006
|Average
|$34,096
|$36,053
|$38,446
|Rough
|$32,722
|$34,601
|$36,886
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,091
|$56,286
|$57,773
|Clean
|$54,044
|$55,217
|$56,668
|Average
|$51,951
|$53,078
|$54,458
|Rough
|$49,857
|$50,940
|$52,249
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,927
|$52,167
|$53,707
|Clean
|$49,960
|$51,176
|$52,680
|Average
|$48,024
|$49,195
|$50,626
|Rough
|$46,089
|$47,213
|$48,572
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,827
|$32,651
|$36,118
|Clean
|$29,260
|$32,031
|$35,427
|Average
|$28,127
|$30,790
|$34,046
|Rough
|$26,994
|$29,550
|$32,665
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,188
|$37,424
|$41,399
|Clean
|$33,538
|$36,713
|$40,607
|Average
|$32,239
|$35,291
|$39,024
|Rough
|$30,940
|$33,870
|$37,441
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,671
|$38,869
|$41,573
|Clean
|$35,974
|$38,130
|$40,778
|Average
|$34,581
|$36,654
|$39,188
|Rough
|$33,187
|$35,177
|$37,598
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,277
|$32,118
|$34,383
|Clean
|$29,702
|$31,508
|$33,726
|Average
|$28,551
|$30,288
|$32,411
|Rough
|$27,401
|$29,068
|$31,095
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,083
|$46,066
|$50,959
|Clean
|$41,284
|$45,191
|$49,985
|Average
|$39,684
|$43,441
|$48,036
|Rough
|$38,085
|$41,691
|$46,087
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,774
|$48,668
|$49,784
|Clean
|$46,866
|$47,743
|$48,832
|Average
|$45,050
|$45,894
|$46,928
|Rough
|$43,235
|$44,046
|$45,024
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,821
|$55,413
|$57,384
|Clean
|$52,798
|$54,360
|$56,287
|Average
|$50,753
|$52,255
|$54,092
|Rough
|$48,708
|$50,150
|$51,897
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,242
|$39,673
|$43,886
|Clean
|$35,553
|$38,919
|$43,047
|Average
|$34,176
|$37,412
|$41,369
|Rough
|$32,799
|$35,905
|$39,690
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,277
|$32,118
|$34,383
|Clean
|$29,702
|$31,508
|$33,726
|Average
|$28,551
|$30,288
|$32,411
|Rough
|$27,401
|$29,068
|$31,095
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,214
|$51,504
|$53,105
|Clean
|$49,260
|$50,526
|$52,089
|Average
|$47,352
|$48,569
|$50,058
|Rough
|$45,443
|$46,613
|$48,027
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,453
|$47,166
|$49,283
|Clean
|$44,589
|$46,271
|$48,341
|Average
|$42,862
|$44,479
|$46,456
|Rough
|$41,135
|$42,687
|$44,571
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,091
|$41,697
|$46,126
|Clean
|$37,368
|$40,905
|$45,244
|Average
|$35,920
|$39,321
|$43,480
|Rough
|$34,473
|$37,737
|$41,716
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,659
|$34,465
|$36,691
|Clean
|$32,039
|$33,811
|$35,989
|Average
|$30,798
|$32,501
|$34,586
|Rough
|$29,557
|$31,192
|$33,183
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,317
|$27,714
|$30,657
|Clean
|$24,836
|$27,187
|$30,071
|Average
|$23,874
|$26,135
|$28,898
|Rough
|$22,912
|$25,082
|$27,726
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,735
|$53,398
|$55,455
|Clean
|$50,752
|$52,384
|$54,395
|Average
|$48,786
|$50,356
|$52,274
|Rough
|$46,820
|$48,327
|$50,153
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,475
|$54,632
|$56,074
|Clean
|$52,459
|$53,595
|$55,002
|Average
|$50,427
|$51,519
|$52,857
|Rough
|$48,395
|$49,444
|$50,712
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,106
|$39,524
|$43,722
|Clean
|$35,420
|$38,773
|$42,886
|Average
|$34,048
|$37,272
|$41,214
|Rough
|$32,676
|$35,770
|$39,542
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,758
|$39,143
|$43,301
|Clean
|$35,079
|$38,400
|$42,473
|Average
|$33,720
|$36,913
|$40,817
|Rough
|$32,361
|$35,426
|$39,160
Estimated values
2019 Ram 3500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,659
|$34,465
|$36,691
|Clean
|$32,039
|$33,811
|$35,989
|Average
|$30,798
|$32,501
|$34,586
|Rough
|$29,557
|$31,192
|$33,183