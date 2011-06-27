Estimated values
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,820
|$23,129
|$25,813
|Clean
|$20,395
|$22,659
|$25,266
|Average
|$19,545
|$21,719
|$24,171
|Rough
|$18,696
|$20,779
|$23,077
Estimated values
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,694
|$27,432
|$30,615
|Clean
|$24,190
|$26,875
|$29,966
|Average
|$23,182
|$25,760
|$28,668
|Rough
|$22,174
|$24,645
|$27,370
Estimated values
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,232
|$22,475
|$25,083
|Clean
|$19,819
|$22,018
|$24,551
|Average
|$18,993
|$21,105
|$23,488
|Rough
|$18,168
|$20,192
|$22,424
Estimated values
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,729
|$25,249
|$28,180
|Clean
|$22,265
|$24,736
|$27,582
|Average
|$21,338
|$23,710
|$26,388
|Rough
|$20,410
|$22,684
|$25,193
Estimated values
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,506
|$19,447
|$21,704
|Clean
|$17,149
|$19,052
|$21,244
|Average
|$16,435
|$18,262
|$20,324
|Rough
|$15,720
|$17,472
|$19,404
Estimated values
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,769
|$26,405
|$29,469
|Clean
|$23,284
|$25,868
|$28,844
|Average
|$22,314
|$24,795
|$27,595
|Rough
|$21,344
|$23,722
|$26,346
Estimated values
2018 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,466
|$20,514
|$22,894
|Clean
|$18,089
|$20,097
|$22,409
|Average
|$17,335
|$19,263
|$21,438
|Rough
|$16,582
|$18,429
|$20,467