Estimated values
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 Krom 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,951
|$4,527
|$5,480
|Clean
|$2,704
|$4,158
|$5,029
|Average
|$2,209
|$3,418
|$4,129
|Rough
|$1,714
|$2,678
|$3,229
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 Base 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,853
|$2,810
|$3,388
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,581
|$3,110
|Average
|$1,387
|$2,121
|$2,553
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,662
|$1,996
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 SL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,441
|$3,705
|$4,470
|Clean
|$2,236
|$3,403
|$4,103
|Average
|$1,827
|$2,797
|$3,369
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,192
|$2,634
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$3,038
|$3,668
|Clean
|$1,828
|$2,790
|$3,367
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,294
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,797
|$2,161
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Cube 1.8 S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,711
|$2,813
|$3,476
|Clean
|$1,568
|$2,584
|$3,191
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,124
|$2,620
|Rough
|$994
|$1,664
|$2,048