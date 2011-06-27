Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,875
|$18,577
|$20,358
|Clean
|$16,436
|$18,087
|$19,811
|Average
|$15,559
|$17,106
|$18,718
|Rough
|$14,682
|$16,125
|$17,624
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,709
|$20,552
|$22,480
|Clean
|$18,223
|$20,010
|$21,876
|Average
|$17,251
|$18,925
|$20,669
|Rough
|$16,278
|$17,840
|$19,461
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,687
|$14,185
|$15,752
|Clean
|$12,358
|$13,810
|$15,329
|Average
|$11,698
|$13,062
|$14,482
|Rough
|$11,039
|$12,313
|$13,636
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,329
|$22,019
|$23,788
|Clean
|$19,801
|$21,438
|$23,149
|Average
|$18,744
|$20,276
|$21,871
|Rough
|$17,687
|$19,113
|$20,593
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,898
|$24,898
|$26,991
|Clean
|$22,303
|$24,241
|$26,266
|Average
|$21,112
|$22,926
|$24,816
|Rough
|$19,922
|$21,612
|$23,366
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,313
|$24,054
|$25,874
|Clean
|$21,733
|$23,419
|$25,179
|Average
|$20,573
|$22,149
|$23,789
|Rough
|$19,414
|$20,879
|$22,400
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,244
|$18,848
|$20,525
|Clean
|$16,796
|$18,350
|$19,974
|Average
|$15,899
|$17,355
|$18,871
|Rough
|$15,003
|$16,360
|$17,769
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,467
|$20,239
|$22,092
|Clean
|$17,987
|$19,705
|$21,499
|Average
|$17,027
|$18,636
|$20,312
|Rough
|$16,067
|$17,568
|$19,126
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,973
|$22,521
|$24,140
|Clean
|$20,428
|$21,927
|$23,492
|Average
|$19,337
|$20,738
|$22,195
|Rough
|$18,247
|$19,549
|$20,899
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,131
|$25,891
|$27,732
|Clean
|$23,504
|$25,208
|$26,987
|Average
|$22,250
|$23,841
|$25,498
|Rough
|$20,995
|$22,474
|$24,008
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,033
|$25,717
|$27,479
|Clean
|$23,409
|$25,038
|$26,741
|Average
|$22,159
|$23,681
|$25,265
|Rough
|$20,910
|$22,323
|$23,789
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,218
|$21,916
|$23,692
|Clean
|$19,692
|$21,337
|$23,055
|Average
|$18,642
|$20,180
|$21,783
|Rough
|$17,591
|$19,023
|$20,510
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,070
|$18,527
|$20,052
|Clean
|$16,626
|$18,038
|$19,514
|Average
|$15,739
|$17,060
|$18,437
|Rough
|$14,851
|$16,082
|$17,360
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,917
|$26,689
|$28,544
|Clean
|$24,270
|$25,985
|$27,777
|Average
|$22,974
|$24,576
|$26,244
|Rough
|$21,679
|$23,167
|$24,711
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,863
|$20,536
|$22,285
|Clean
|$18,373
|$19,994
|$21,686
|Average
|$17,392
|$18,909
|$20,489
|Rough
|$16,412
|$17,825
|$19,292
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,370
|$18,179
|$20,071
|Clean
|$15,945
|$17,699
|$19,532
|Average
|$15,094
|$16,740
|$18,454
|Rough
|$14,243
|$15,780
|$17,376
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,567
|$25,339
|$27,194
|Clean
|$22,954
|$24,670
|$26,464
|Average
|$21,729
|$23,333
|$25,003
|Rough
|$20,504
|$21,995
|$23,542
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,419
|$16,039
|$17,733
|Clean
|$14,044
|$15,615
|$17,256
|Average
|$13,295
|$14,769
|$16,304
|Rough
|$12,545
|$13,922
|$15,351
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,160
|$16,982
|$18,887
|Clean
|$14,766
|$16,534
|$18,380
|Average
|$13,978
|$15,637
|$17,365
|Rough
|$13,190
|$14,741
|$16,351
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,235
|$17,753
|$19,340
|Clean
|$15,813
|$17,284
|$18,821
|Average
|$14,969
|$16,347
|$17,782
|Rough
|$14,126
|$15,410
|$16,743
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,232
|$19,765
|$21,368
|Clean
|$17,758
|$19,243
|$20,794
|Average
|$16,810
|$18,200
|$19,647
|Rough
|$15,862
|$17,156
|$18,499
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,588
|$21,014
|$22,507
|Clean
|$19,079
|$20,459
|$21,902
|Average
|$18,061
|$19,350
|$20,694
|Rough
|$17,042
|$18,240
|$19,485
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,989
|$21,625
|$23,335
|Clean
|$19,469
|$21,054
|$22,709
|Average
|$18,430
|$19,912
|$21,455
|Rough
|$17,391
|$18,771
|$20,202
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,590
|$19,203
|$20,891
|Clean
|$17,133
|$18,696
|$20,330
|Average
|$16,219
|$17,682
|$19,208
|Rough
|$15,304
|$16,669
|$18,086
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,973
|$21,604
|$23,309
|Clean
|$19,454
|$21,033
|$22,683
|Average
|$18,416
|$19,893
|$21,431
|Rough
|$17,377
|$18,752
|$20,179
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,670
|$26,440
|$28,290
|Clean
|$24,029
|$25,742
|$27,530
|Average
|$22,747
|$24,346
|$26,011
|Rough
|$21,464
|$22,950
|$24,491
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,060
|$21,754
|$23,527
|Clean
|$19,538
|$21,180
|$22,896
|Average
|$18,496
|$20,031
|$21,632
|Rough
|$17,453
|$18,883
|$20,368
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,389
|$22,096
|$23,881
|Clean
|$19,859
|$21,513
|$23,240
|Average
|$18,800
|$20,347
|$21,957
|Rough
|$17,740
|$19,180
|$20,674
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,791
|$23,347
|$24,974
|Clean
|$21,225
|$22,731
|$24,304
|Average
|$20,092
|$21,498
|$22,962
|Rough
|$18,959
|$20,266
|$21,621