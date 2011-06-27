  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,875$18,577$20,358
Clean$16,436$18,087$19,811
Average$15,559$17,106$18,718
Rough$14,682$16,125$17,624
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,709$20,552$22,480
Clean$18,223$20,010$21,876
Average$17,251$18,925$20,669
Rough$16,278$17,840$19,461
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,687$14,185$15,752
Clean$12,358$13,810$15,329
Average$11,698$13,062$14,482
Rough$11,039$12,313$13,636
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,329$22,019$23,788
Clean$19,801$21,438$23,149
Average$18,744$20,276$21,871
Rough$17,687$19,113$20,593
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,898$24,898$26,991
Clean$22,303$24,241$26,266
Average$21,112$22,926$24,816
Rough$19,922$21,612$23,366
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,313$24,054$25,874
Clean$21,733$23,419$25,179
Average$20,573$22,149$23,789
Rough$19,414$20,879$22,400
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,244$18,848$20,525
Clean$16,796$18,350$19,974
Average$15,899$17,355$18,871
Rough$15,003$16,360$17,769
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,467$20,239$22,092
Clean$17,987$19,705$21,499
Average$17,027$18,636$20,312
Rough$16,067$17,568$19,126
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,973$22,521$24,140
Clean$20,428$21,927$23,492
Average$19,337$20,738$22,195
Rough$18,247$19,549$20,899
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,131$25,891$27,732
Clean$23,504$25,208$26,987
Average$22,250$23,841$25,498
Rough$20,995$22,474$24,008
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,033$25,717$27,479
Clean$23,409$25,038$26,741
Average$22,159$23,681$25,265
Rough$20,910$22,323$23,789
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,218$21,916$23,692
Clean$19,692$21,337$23,055
Average$18,642$20,180$21,783
Rough$17,591$19,023$20,510
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,070$18,527$20,052
Clean$16,626$18,038$19,514
Average$15,739$17,060$18,437
Rough$14,851$16,082$17,360
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,917$26,689$28,544
Clean$24,270$25,985$27,777
Average$22,974$24,576$26,244
Rough$21,679$23,167$24,711
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,863$20,536$22,285
Clean$18,373$19,994$21,686
Average$17,392$18,909$20,489
Rough$16,412$17,825$19,292
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,370$18,179$20,071
Clean$15,945$17,699$19,532
Average$15,094$16,740$18,454
Rough$14,243$15,780$17,376
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,567$25,339$27,194
Clean$22,954$24,670$26,464
Average$21,729$23,333$25,003
Rough$20,504$21,995$23,542
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,419$16,039$17,733
Clean$14,044$15,615$17,256
Average$13,295$14,769$16,304
Rough$12,545$13,922$15,351
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,160$16,982$18,887
Clean$14,766$16,534$18,380
Average$13,978$15,637$17,365
Rough$13,190$14,741$16,351
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,235$17,753$19,340
Clean$15,813$17,284$18,821
Average$14,969$16,347$17,782
Rough$14,126$15,410$16,743
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,232$19,765$21,368
Clean$17,758$19,243$20,794
Average$16,810$18,200$19,647
Rough$15,862$17,156$18,499
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,588$21,014$22,507
Clean$19,079$20,459$21,902
Average$18,061$19,350$20,694
Rough$17,042$18,240$19,485
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,989$21,625$23,335
Clean$19,469$21,054$22,709
Average$18,430$19,912$21,455
Rough$17,391$18,771$20,202
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,590$19,203$20,891
Clean$17,133$18,696$20,330
Average$16,219$17,682$19,208
Rough$15,304$16,669$18,086
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,973$21,604$23,309
Clean$19,454$21,033$22,683
Average$18,416$19,893$21,431
Rough$17,377$18,752$20,179
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,670$26,440$28,290
Clean$24,029$25,742$27,530
Average$22,747$24,346$26,011
Rough$21,464$22,950$24,491
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,060$21,754$23,527
Clean$19,538$21,180$22,896
Average$18,496$20,031$21,632
Rough$17,453$18,883$20,368
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB w/Prod. End 02/17 (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,389$22,096$23,881
Clean$19,859$21,513$23,240
Average$18,800$20,347$21,957
Rough$17,740$19,180$20,674
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,791$23,347$24,974
Clean$21,225$22,731$24,304
Average$20,092$21,498$22,962
Rough$18,959$20,266$21,621
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,358 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,810 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,358 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,810 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,358 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,810 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Frontier ranges from $11,039 to $15,752, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.