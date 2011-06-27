Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$3,185
|$3,497
|Clean
|$2,364
|$2,870
|$3,151
|Average
|$1,837
|$2,241
|$2,459
|Rough
|$1,310
|$1,612
|$1,767
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,528
|$2,939
|$3,171
|Clean
|$2,275
|$2,649
|$2,858
|Average
|$1,767
|$2,068
|$2,230
|Rough
|$1,260
|$1,488
|$1,603
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac Grand Prix 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,048
|$2,517
|$2,780
|Clean
|$1,842
|$2,268
|$2,505
|Average
|$1,432
|$1,771
|$1,955
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,274
|$1,405