Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,613
|$7,049
|$8,601
|Clean
|$5,445
|$6,841
|$8,332
|Average
|$5,108
|$6,424
|$7,794
|Rough
|$4,771
|$6,007
|$7,257
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,311
|$7,903
|$9,625
|Clean
|$6,121
|$7,669
|$9,324
|Average
|$5,743
|$7,202
|$8,722
|Rough
|$5,364
|$6,734
|$8,121
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,543
|$8,187
|$9,966
|Clean
|$6,346
|$7,945
|$9,655
|Average
|$5,954
|$7,461
|$9,032
|Rough
|$5,561
|$6,977
|$8,409
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,151
|$6,481
|$7,918
|Clean
|$4,996
|$6,289
|$7,671
|Average
|$4,687
|$5,906
|$7,176
|Rough
|$4,378
|$5,523
|$6,681
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,846
|$7,334
|$8,942
|Clean
|$5,670
|$7,117
|$8,663
|Average
|$5,320
|$6,684
|$8,104
|Rough
|$4,969
|$6,250
|$7,545