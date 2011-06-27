  1. Home
2008 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,687$19,209$21,120
Clean$14,571$17,851$19,627
Average$12,340$15,134$16,640
Rough$10,108$12,417$13,653
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,340$10,790$12,118
Clean$7,747$10,027$11,261
Average$6,560$8,501$9,548
Rough$5,374$6,975$7,834
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,815$11,367$12,751
Clean$8,188$10,563$11,849
Average$6,933$8,956$10,046
Rough$5,679$7,348$8,243
2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,754$13,565$15,087
Clean$9,989$12,606$14,021
Average$8,459$10,687$11,887
Rough$6,929$8,769$9,753
2008 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,496$18,059$19,993
Clean$13,465$16,782$18,579
Average$11,402$14,228$15,752
Rough$9,340$11,674$12,924
2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,365$14,394$16,035
Clean$10,557$13,376$14,901
Average$8,940$11,340$12,633
Rough$7,323$9,305$10,365
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,313$10,576$11,804
Clean$7,722$9,829$10,969
Average$6,539$8,333$9,300
Rough$5,357$6,837$7,630
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,255$11,740$13,089
Clean$8,596$10,910$12,163
Average$7,280$9,250$10,312
Rough$5,963$7,589$8,461
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,722 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,722 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,722 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,829 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $5,357 to $11,804, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.