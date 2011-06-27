Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,687
|$19,209
|$21,120
|Clean
|$14,571
|$17,851
|$19,627
|Average
|$12,340
|$15,134
|$16,640
|Rough
|$10,108
|$12,417
|$13,653
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,340
|$10,790
|$12,118
|Clean
|$7,747
|$10,027
|$11,261
|Average
|$6,560
|$8,501
|$9,548
|Rough
|$5,374
|$6,975
|$7,834
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,815
|$11,367
|$12,751
|Clean
|$8,188
|$10,563
|$11,849
|Average
|$6,933
|$8,956
|$10,046
|Rough
|$5,679
|$7,348
|$8,243
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,754
|$13,565
|$15,087
|Clean
|$9,989
|$12,606
|$14,021
|Average
|$8,459
|$10,687
|$11,887
|Rough
|$6,929
|$8,769
|$9,753
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,365
|$14,394
|$16,035
|Clean
|$10,557
|$13,376
|$14,901
|Average
|$8,940
|$11,340
|$12,633
|Rough
|$7,323
|$9,305
|$10,365
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,313
|$10,576
|$11,804
|Clean
|$7,722
|$9,829
|$10,969
|Average
|$6,539
|$8,333
|$9,300
|Rough
|$5,357
|$6,837
|$7,630
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,255
|$11,740
|$13,089
|Clean
|$8,596
|$10,910
|$12,163
|Average
|$7,280
|$9,250
|$10,312
|Rough
|$5,963
|$7,589
|$8,461