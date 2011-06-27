Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,670
|$15,876
|$18,251
|Clean
|$13,351
|$15,508
|$17,804
|Average
|$12,715
|$14,770
|$16,911
|Rough
|$12,078
|$14,033
|$16,018
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,404
|$15,567
|$17,896
|Clean
|$13,091
|$15,205
|$17,458
|Average
|$12,467
|$14,482
|$16,582
|Rough
|$11,843
|$13,759
|$15,706
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,959
|$16,212
|$18,638
|Clean
|$13,634
|$15,836
|$18,182
|Average
|$12,984
|$15,083
|$17,269
|Rough
|$12,334
|$14,330
|$16,357
Estimated values
2017 Ram Promaster City Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,844
|$14,917
|$17,148
|Clean
|$12,545
|$14,570
|$16,728
|Average
|$11,946
|$13,878
|$15,889
|Rough
|$11,348
|$13,185
|$15,049