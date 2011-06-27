  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,937$32,792$35,135
Clean$30,422$32,249$34,532
Average$29,393$31,163$33,327
Rough$28,364$30,077$32,122
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,785$27,608$29,899
Clean$25,356$27,151$29,386
Average$24,499$26,236$28,361
Rough$23,641$25,322$27,335
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,648$28,412$30,636
Clean$26,205$27,942$30,110
Average$25,318$27,001$29,060
Rough$24,432$26,060$28,009
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,373$30,974$33,003
Clean$28,885$30,461$32,437
Average$27,908$29,435$31,305
Rough$26,930$28,410$30,173
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,205$33,809$35,845
Clean$31,670$33,249$35,230
Average$30,598$32,129$34,001
Rough$29,527$31,010$32,772
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,745$31,684$34,127
Clean$29,250$31,160$33,542
Average$28,261$30,110$32,372
Rough$27,271$29,061$31,201
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,244$34,764$36,699
Clean$32,691$34,188$36,070
Average$31,585$33,037$34,811
Rough$30,479$31,886$33,553
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,503$33,360$35,708
Clean$30,979$32,808$35,096
Average$29,931$31,703$33,871
Rough$28,883$30,598$32,647
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,825$31,377$33,344
Clean$29,329$30,857$32,773
Average$28,337$29,818$31,629
Rough$27,345$28,779$30,485
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,455$35,302$37,642
Clean$32,899$34,718$36,996
Average$31,786$33,549$35,705
Rough$30,673$32,380$34,414
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,330$25,010$27,121
Clean$22,941$24,596$26,656
Average$22,165$23,767$25,726
Rough$21,389$22,939$24,796
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,264$39,278$41,829
Clean$36,644$38,627$41,112
Average$35,405$37,326$39,677
Rough$34,165$36,026$38,243
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,875$30,684$32,966
Clean$28,395$30,176$32,400
Average$27,434$29,160$31,270
Rough$26,474$28,144$30,139
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,435$35,301$37,662
Clean$32,879$34,717$37,016
Average$31,767$33,548$35,724
Rough$30,654$32,379$34,433
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,305$27,580$29,202
Clean$25,868$27,124$28,701
Average$24,993$26,210$27,700
Rough$24,117$25,297$26,698
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,476$37,073$39,110
Clean$34,886$36,459$38,439
Average$33,705$35,231$37,098
Rough$32,525$34,003$35,756
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,633$24,423$26,666
Clean$22,257$24,018$26,209
Average$21,504$23,209$25,294
Rough$20,751$22,401$24,380
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,644$27,433$29,685
Clean$25,217$26,979$29,176
Average$24,364$26,070$28,158
Rough$23,511$25,162$27,140
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,274$36,267$38,787
Clean$33,704$35,667$38,122
Average$32,564$34,465$36,792
Rough$31,423$33,264$35,461
