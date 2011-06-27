Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,937
|$32,792
|$35,135
|Clean
|$30,422
|$32,249
|$34,532
|Average
|$29,393
|$31,163
|$33,327
|Rough
|$28,364
|$30,077
|$32,122
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,785
|$27,608
|$29,899
|Clean
|$25,356
|$27,151
|$29,386
|Average
|$24,499
|$26,236
|$28,361
|Rough
|$23,641
|$25,322
|$27,335
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,648
|$28,412
|$30,636
|Clean
|$26,205
|$27,942
|$30,110
|Average
|$25,318
|$27,001
|$29,060
|Rough
|$24,432
|$26,060
|$28,009
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,373
|$30,974
|$33,003
|Clean
|$28,885
|$30,461
|$32,437
|Average
|$27,908
|$29,435
|$31,305
|Rough
|$26,930
|$28,410
|$30,173
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,205
|$33,809
|$35,845
|Clean
|$31,670
|$33,249
|$35,230
|Average
|$30,598
|$32,129
|$34,001
|Rough
|$29,527
|$31,010
|$32,772
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,745
|$31,684
|$34,127
|Clean
|$29,250
|$31,160
|$33,542
|Average
|$28,261
|$30,110
|$32,372
|Rough
|$27,271
|$29,061
|$31,201
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,244
|$34,764
|$36,699
|Clean
|$32,691
|$34,188
|$36,070
|Average
|$31,585
|$33,037
|$34,811
|Rough
|$30,479
|$31,886
|$33,553
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,503
|$33,360
|$35,708
|Clean
|$30,979
|$32,808
|$35,096
|Average
|$29,931
|$31,703
|$33,871
|Rough
|$28,883
|$30,598
|$32,647
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,825
|$31,377
|$33,344
|Clean
|$29,329
|$30,857
|$32,773
|Average
|$28,337
|$29,818
|$31,629
|Rough
|$27,345
|$28,779
|$30,485
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,455
|$35,302
|$37,642
|Clean
|$32,899
|$34,718
|$36,996
|Average
|$31,786
|$33,549
|$35,705
|Rough
|$30,673
|$32,380
|$34,414
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,330
|$25,010
|$27,121
|Clean
|$22,941
|$24,596
|$26,656
|Average
|$22,165
|$23,767
|$25,726
|Rough
|$21,389
|$22,939
|$24,796
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,264
|$39,278
|$41,829
|Clean
|$36,644
|$38,627
|$41,112
|Average
|$35,405
|$37,326
|$39,677
|Rough
|$34,165
|$36,026
|$38,243
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,875
|$30,684
|$32,966
|Clean
|$28,395
|$30,176
|$32,400
|Average
|$27,434
|$29,160
|$31,270
|Rough
|$26,474
|$28,144
|$30,139
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,435
|$35,301
|$37,662
|Clean
|$32,879
|$34,717
|$37,016
|Average
|$31,767
|$33,548
|$35,724
|Rough
|$30,654
|$32,379
|$34,433
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,305
|$27,580
|$29,202
|Clean
|$25,868
|$27,124
|$28,701
|Average
|$24,993
|$26,210
|$27,700
|Rough
|$24,117
|$25,297
|$26,698
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,476
|$37,073
|$39,110
|Clean
|$34,886
|$36,459
|$38,439
|Average
|$33,705
|$35,231
|$37,098
|Rough
|$32,525
|$34,003
|$35,756
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,633
|$24,423
|$26,666
|Clean
|$22,257
|$24,018
|$26,209
|Average
|$21,504
|$23,209
|$25,294
|Rough
|$20,751
|$22,401
|$24,380
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,644
|$27,433
|$29,685
|Clean
|$25,217
|$26,979
|$29,176
|Average
|$24,364
|$26,070
|$28,158
|Rough
|$23,511
|$25,162
|$27,140
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,274
|$36,267
|$38,787
|Clean
|$33,704
|$35,667
|$38,122
|Average
|$32,564
|$34,465
|$36,792
|Rough
|$31,423
|$33,264
|$35,461