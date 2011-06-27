Estimated values
2001 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,096
|$13,297
|$15,105
|Clean
|$9,000
|$11,882
|$13,490
|Average
|$6,808
|$9,052
|$10,261
|Rough
|$4,616
|$6,222
|$7,032
Estimated values
2001 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,706
|$11,467
|$13,026
|Clean
|$7,761
|$10,247
|$11,633
|Average
|$5,871
|$7,806
|$8,849
|Rough
|$3,980
|$5,366
|$6,064