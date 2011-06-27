  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,798$2,390$2,703
Clean$1,633$2,169$2,454
Average$1,303$1,727$1,956
Rough$973$1,285$1,457
2004 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$1,636$2,193$2,490
Clean$1,486$1,991$2,260
Average$1,186$1,585$1,801
Rough$886$1,179$1,342
2004 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$1,530$2,067$2,351
Clean$1,389$1,875$2,134
Average$1,109$1,493$1,700
Rough$828$1,111$1,267
2004 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$1,873$2,480$2,802
Clean$1,701$2,251$2,543
Average$1,358$1,792$2,027
Rough$1,014$1,334$1,510
2004 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$1,689$2,258$2,561
Clean$1,535$2,050$2,325
Average$1,225$1,632$1,852
Rough$915$1,214$1,380
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Saturn VUE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saturn VUE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,875 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saturn VUE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saturn VUE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,875 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Saturn VUE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Saturn VUE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,389 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,875 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Saturn VUE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Saturn VUE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Saturn VUE ranges from $828 to $2,351, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Saturn VUE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.