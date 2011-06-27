Estimated values
2004 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,798
|$2,390
|$2,703
|Clean
|$1,633
|$2,169
|$2,454
|Average
|$1,303
|$1,727
|$1,956
|Rough
|$973
|$1,285
|$1,457
Estimated values
2004 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,193
|$2,490
|Clean
|$1,486
|$1,991
|$2,260
|Average
|$1,186
|$1,585
|$1,801
|Rough
|$886
|$1,179
|$1,342
Estimated values
2004 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,067
|$2,351
|Clean
|$1,389
|$1,875
|$2,134
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,493
|$1,700
|Rough
|$828
|$1,111
|$1,267
Estimated values
2004 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,480
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,701
|$2,251
|$2,543
|Average
|$1,358
|$1,792
|$2,027
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,334
|$1,510
Estimated values
2004 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,258
|$2,561
|Clean
|$1,535
|$2,050
|$2,325
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,632
|$1,852
|Rough
|$915
|$1,214
|$1,380