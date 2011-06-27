Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,189
|$9,405
|$11,274
|Clean
|$6,933
|$9,058
|$10,835
|Average
|$6,420
|$8,364
|$9,956
|Rough
|$5,906
|$7,670
|$9,077
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,024
|$10,496
|$12,581
|Clean
|$7,737
|$10,108
|$12,091
|Average
|$7,165
|$9,334
|$11,110
|Rough
|$6,592
|$8,560
|$10,129
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,393
|$10,979
|$13,161
|Clean
|$8,093
|$10,574
|$12,648
|Average
|$7,494
|$9,764
|$11,622
|Rough
|$6,895
|$8,954
|$10,596
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,692
|$10,063
|$12,062
|Clean
|$7,418
|$9,691
|$11,592
|Average
|$6,869
|$8,949
|$10,652
|Rough
|$6,320
|$8,207
|$9,712
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,746
|$8,824
|$10,577
|Clean
|$6,505
|$8,499
|$10,165
|Average
|$6,023
|$7,848
|$9,341
|Rough
|$5,542
|$7,197
|$8,516
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,313
|$9,565
|$11,467
|Clean
|$7,052
|$9,213
|$11,020
|Average
|$6,530
|$8,507
|$10,126
|Rough
|$6,008
|$7,801
|$9,232
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,985
|$10,445
|$12,521
|Clean
|$7,700
|$10,060
|$12,033
|Average
|$7,130
|$9,289
|$11,057
|Rough
|$6,560
|$8,519
|$10,081
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,157
|$8,301
|$10,108
|Clean
|$5,937
|$7,995
|$9,714
|Average
|$5,498
|$7,383
|$8,926
|Rough
|$5,058
|$6,770
|$8,138