2013 Subaru Forester Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,189$9,405$11,274
Clean$6,933$9,058$10,835
Average$6,420$8,364$9,956
Rough$5,906$7,670$9,077
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,024$10,496$12,581
Clean$7,737$10,108$12,091
Average$7,165$9,334$11,110
Rough$6,592$8,560$10,129
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,393$10,979$13,161
Clean$8,093$10,574$12,648
Average$7,494$9,764$11,622
Rough$6,895$8,954$10,596
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,692$10,063$12,062
Clean$7,418$9,691$11,592
Average$6,869$8,949$10,652
Rough$6,320$8,207$9,712
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,746$8,824$10,577
Clean$6,505$8,499$10,165
Average$6,023$7,848$9,341
Rough$5,542$7,197$8,516
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,313$9,565$11,467
Clean$7,052$9,213$11,020
Average$6,530$8,507$10,126
Rough$6,008$7,801$9,232
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,985$10,445$12,521
Clean$7,700$10,060$12,033
Average$7,130$9,289$11,057
Rough$6,560$8,519$10,081
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,157$8,301$10,108
Clean$5,937$7,995$9,714
Average$5,498$7,383$8,926
Rough$5,058$6,770$8,138
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,995 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,995 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,937 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,995 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Subaru Forester ranges from $5,058 to $10,108, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.