Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,430
|$13,086
|$14,967
|Clean
|$11,187
|$12,804
|$14,638
|Average
|$10,701
|$12,241
|$13,979
|Rough
|$10,214
|$11,678
|$13,320
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,693
|$13,535
|$15,628
|Clean
|$11,444
|$13,243
|$15,284
|Average
|$10,947
|$12,661
|$14,596
|Rough
|$10,449
|$12,079
|$13,908
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,922
|$14,828
|$16,993
|Clean
|$12,647
|$14,509
|$16,619
|Average
|$12,098
|$13,871
|$15,871
|Rough
|$11,548
|$13,233
|$15,123
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,955
|$14,792
|$16,881
|Clean
|$12,679
|$14,474
|$16,510
|Average
|$12,128
|$13,837
|$15,767
|Rough
|$11,577
|$13,201
|$15,024
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,955
|$14,792
|$16,881
|Clean
|$12,679
|$14,474
|$16,510
|Average
|$12,128
|$13,837
|$15,767
|Rough
|$11,577
|$13,201
|$15,024
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,125
|$13,888
|$15,892
|Clean
|$11,867
|$13,589
|$15,542
|Average
|$11,351
|$12,992
|$14,843
|Rough
|$10,835
|$12,394
|$14,143
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,767
|$15,657
|$17,804
|Clean
|$13,475
|$15,320
|$17,413
|Average
|$12,889
|$14,646
|$16,629
|Rough
|$12,303
|$13,973
|$15,846
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,801
|$12,381
|$14,175
|Clean
|$10,572
|$12,114
|$13,863
|Average
|$10,112
|$11,582
|$13,239
|Rough
|$9,653
|$11,049
|$12,616
Estimated values
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,243
|$13,982
|$15,958
|Clean
|$11,983
|$13,681
|$15,606
|Average
|$11,462
|$13,079
|$14,904
|Rough
|$10,941
|$12,478
|$14,202